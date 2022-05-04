Trump's endorsement of 'Hillbilly Elegy' writer tested his power in the GOP

Former President Trump greets the Ohio Senate candidate he endorsed, J.D. Vance, at an event last month in Delaware, Ohio. (Joe Maiorana / Associated Press)

Once again, the eyes of a nation — or at least those of its political junkies — are on Ohio.

Once a swing-state and bellwether for America's presidential picks, Ohio now tilts more solidly toward Republicans. As such, the results of Tuesday's primary are now closely watched as a predictor of former President Trump's grip on the Republican Party. And with J.D. Vance claiming victory in the GOP Senate primary, signs are that Trump's hold is strong as ever.

Vance, whose memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," was made into a movie, scored the former president's coveted backing, winning out over a crowded field of Trump acolytes. The endorsement immediately propelled Vance to the front of the pack, illustrating the continuing sway Trump commands among party faithful.

Other primaries Tuesday included the race for Ohio governor, where GOP incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine fended off challenges from three Trump-supporting candidates running to his right and is set to face Nan Whaley, the Democratic former mayor of Dayton, in the general election.

Indiana also held a primary Tuesday, with Republican challengers in legislative races aiming to push the statehouse further to the right.

Here's what you need to know.

A victory for Vance

J.D. Vance, shown as a rally in January, is a former Trump critic who won the ex-president's endorsement. (Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

Vance, a venture capitalist, was once a vocal Trump critic who later recanted those views and adopted Trump's policy positions and pugnacious personality on the campaign trail. The conversion apparently won over the former president, who held an Ohio rally featuring Vance soon after issuing his endorsement.

"He’s a guy that said some bad sh— about me — he did,” Trump said at an April rally in Delaware, Ohio. “But, you know what? Every one of the others did also. [In] fact, if I went by that standard, I don’t think I would have ever endorsed anybody in the country."

Trump's backing undercut the key message from Vance's opponents — that he was a traitor to the Trump movement. Conservative groups such as Club for Growth spent millions to attack Vance on the airwaves, accusing him of disloyalty, only to find themselves crosswise with the president they were purporting to defend.

Vance had struggled in the polls, prompting his rivals to mount a last-ditch attempt to deter Trump from weighing in. But the endorsement provided a clear jolt to Vance's standing. Now, the author's win will add another notch to Trump's tally of winners he's endorsed — a favorite metric of his — and more broadly, reinforce that his influence remains strong in a state he won handily in both 2016 and 2020.

The runners-up

Josh Mandel, formerly the state's treasurer, and state Sen. Matt Dolan were in second and third place, respectively, with votes still being counted.

Josh Mandel, a Republican former Ohio treasurer, is shown during a January debate in Columbus. (Jay LaPrete / Associated Press)

Trump's decision to endorse Vance was a blow to Mandel, who had actively courted Trump and his voters, promising he would be a loyal acolyte in the Senate.

Mandel was also caught up in one of the most contentious moments of an unusually heated campaign — a debate stage confrontation with businessman Mike Gibbons that nearly led to blows.

Dolan was the sleeper in this race, catching little flak while his rivals tore into one another. But he had one important detractor: Trump.

Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, a Republican running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to reporters after a March debate with other Republicans in Wilberforce. (Paul Vernon / Associated Press)

Publicly, Trump's displeasure with Dolan stems from sports — specifically, Cleveland's major league baseball club, which Dolan's family owns. Their decision to change the team's name from the Indians to the Guardians earned scorn from Trump, who said anyone supporting such a rebranding is "not fit to serve" in the Senate.

Dolan, who only recently surged in the polls, had represented a greater threat to Trump's influence over the GOP.

Rep. Tim Ryan wins Democratic primary

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) (Paul Vernon / Associated Press)

Vance will now take on the Democratic nominee, Rep. Tim Ryan. Ryan, who mounted a short-lived presidential campaign in 2020, faces an uphill battle in his increasingly red home state. A native of the Mahoning Valley, one of the regions hardest hit by the decline in the manufacturing industry, Ryan is hoping a blue-collar campaign that promises tough action on China and a rejection of his party's most progressive policies will help him overcome the odds.

Times staff writer Seema Mehta contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.