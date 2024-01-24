Ohio Senate set to override veto of bill restricting health care for transgender minors

The Ohio Senate is expected to vote Wednesday to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of House Bill 68.

The Ohio Senate is poised to vote Wednesday to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of legislation that would restrict medical care for transgender minors and block transgender girls from female sports.

DeWine vetoed House Bill 68 in December, arguing decisions about gender transition care should be left to families and their medical providers. But the governor's fellow Republicans disagree and say the bill is necessary to protect Ohio children.

The House voted earlier this month to overturn DeWine's decision. If the Senate follows suit, the measure will become law in 90 days − though opponents have signaled they could take the matter to court.

A veto override in the Senate needs 20 votes, and 24 Republicans backed the bill in December.

“It has been a horrible, horrible roller coaster," said Melissa McLaren, of Lancaster, whose 18-year-old daughter is transgender. "It feels like we can’t plan our lives. She can't plan her life. The fight feels like it's on all fronts."

More: As Ohio mulls rules for gender transition care, one transgender Ohioan is packing his bags

What does House Bill 68 say?

House Bill 68 would prevent doctors from prescribing hormones, puberty blockers or gender reassignment surgery before patients turn 18. The legislation does not ban talk therapy, but it requires mental health providers to get permission from at least one parent or guardian to diagnose and treat gender dysphoria.

Ohioans already receiving hormones or puberty blockers could continue if House Bill 68 becomes law, as long as doctors determine stopping the prescription would cause harm.

The bill would also ban transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams in high school and college. A child's genitalia at birth would determine what teams they can join, but the bill doesn't specify how schools would verify an athlete's gender if it's questioned. Players and their families could sue if they believe they lost an opportunity because of a transgender athlete.

Right now, the Ohio High School Athletic Association allows transgender girls to join female teams if they've completed at least one year of hormone therapy. The association approved seven transgender girls to play girls' sports for the 2023-24 school year. About 400,000 student-athletes play at the high school level, according to OHSAA.

Stay informed: Sign up for our newsletter for the latest on Ohio politics

What DeWine proposed instead of House Bill 68

The debate over House Bill 68 comes as DeWine pursues his own plan to address gender transition care.

DeWine signed an executive order banning Ohio hospitals and surgical facilities from performing gender transition surgery on minors. His administration also proposed rules to collect data on transgender medical care and regulate the treatment of Ohioans with gender dysphoria.

Under the second proposal, providers must have a "contractual relationship" with a psychiatrist and endocrinologist to treat gender dysphoria. They would also be required to create a written, comprehensive care plan that's reviewed by a medical ethicist. Patients under 21 would have to undergo six months of counseling before further treatment occurs.

Ohioans can submit feedback on the data collection proposal by emailing ODHrules@odh.ohio.gov. The deadline is Feb. 5.

Public comment for the proposed transition care rule ended on Friday. The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services will review the input, potentially make changes and hold public hearings.

This story will be updated.

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Get more political analysis by listening to the Ohio Politics Explained podcast

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio House Bill 68: Senate to vote on override of DeWine veto