Ohio Senate to vote today on bill to ban transgender girls from female sports

The Ohio Senate will vote Wednesday on whether to ban transgender girls from female sports and restrict the medical care of transgender minors.

House Bill 68, which passed the House earlier this year, would prohibit transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams in high school and college. It also would prevent doctors from prescribing hormones, puberty blockers or gender reassignment surgery before the patient turns 18.

A change added Wednesday would allow Ohioans already receiving these treatments to continue doing so.

Proponents say the measure is necessary to protect children. But LGBTQ advocates and health care providers contend it peddles misinformation about transgender medical care and could harm young Ohioans who need treatment.

"HB 68 will cause people to leave Ohio, and no one should be forced from their home for any reason − but especially not because of extreme laws undermining their freedom and their safety," said Dara Adkison, an advocate with TransOhio. "Ohio is our home, too, and it always will be."

Senators amended the bill, meaning it must return to the House for a final vote if passed by the Senate.

It's unclear how the bill will fare if it reaches Gov. Mike DeWine's desk. The governor opposed previous efforts to ban transgender girls and women from female sports. That measure was initially separate from the medical care bill, but House lawmakers combined them into one proposal.

