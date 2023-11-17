Ohio Sheriff on fatal crash that killed students: "Everyone's just devastated"

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp agonized during the drive Tuesday morning toward the Interstate 70 and State Route 310 interchange.

The longtime sheriff had been in Sandusky, attending a conference of Ohio sheriffs, when he started getting alerts about a five-vehicle crash involving a charter bus of high school students and a tractor-trailer.

Six people, including three teenagers, died Tuesday after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Licking County. The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

"I packed up all my stuff, checked out and started driving," Thorp said. "Those miles were awful."

Thorp went to the scene on Tuesday, helping to provide support for deputies from his agency, and first responders from other police and fire agencies across Licking and Franklin counties who had responded to the scene.

Six people died as a result of the crash, 18-year-old Tuscarawas Valley seniors John Mosley and Jeffrey Worrell, 15-year-old sophomore Katelyn Owens, teacher Dave Kennat, 56, and parents Kristy Gaynor, 39, and Shannon Wigfield, 45.

All six died at the scene. More than a dozen other students were hurt in the crash, along with several others.

While deputies are trained to respond to traumatic situations and run toward danger, the aftermath can be devastating for first responders. Thorp said a Licking County deputy who doubles as the chaplain for the agency went to a hospital with some of those injured Tuesday, then came back to the reunification center to support deputies and those students waiting for their loved ones.

Chaplains from Franklin County also came to the scene to help provide support for victims and first responders.

"It impacts all of us, including me," Thorp said. "For fire, EMS, the (Ohio Highway Patrol) troopers, it's a tough job when you're dealing with something like this."

Licking County deputies held a debriefing Wednesday morning to talk about the crash response and make sure deputies knew about support services and resources that are available if they need them. The sheriff's office is also continuing to offer what support they can to the Tuscarawas Valley community.

"It started as a really happy day for those folks from the school," Thorp said. "Everyone's just devastated."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Sheriff: Fatal high school bus crash, response 'impacts all of us'