Ohio shooting: Columbus police shoot dead black teenage girl

·1 min read
Police and investigators work at the scene of Tuesday&#39;s shooting in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: 20 April 2021
Police have sealed off the scene of the shooting, and an investigation is now under way

A police officer in Ohio has shot dead a black teenage girl while responding to an attempted stabbing call.

The shooting happened in the state capital Columbus at about 16:45 local time (20:45 GMT) on Tuesday, the Columbus Dispatch newspaper reported.

Columbus police later produced bodycam footage of the incident, showing several people attacking a person before the girl was shot several times.

An inquiry is under way, with officials urging local residents to remain calm.

"This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted.

"We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available," he added.

An angry crowd later gathered at the scene, US media reported.

Map
Map

The shooting in Columbus happened shortly before a jury found a former police officer guilty of murder over the death of African-American George Floyd on a Minneapolis street last year.

Derek Chauvin, 45, was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest last May.

The widely watched footage sparked worldwide protests against racism and excessive use of force by police.

Recommended Stories

  • Columbus, Ohio, police release bodycam footage of officer fatally shooting 16-year-old Black girl

    Police showed bodycam footage of an officer shooting a teenage girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.

  • Protests erupt in Ohio after police kill Black teenage girl

    According to the newspaper, police involved in the shooting were answering an emergency-911 call reporting an attempted stabbing by a female suspect.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the fatal shooting, saying on Twitter that "a young woman tragically lost her life."The police officers involved had body worn cameras and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) had opened an inquiry into the case, he said."We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available," the mayor said on Twitter. "I'm asking residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts."Family members have identified the girl killed in the shooting as Makiyah Bryant, aged 16.

  • Black teenager shot dead by police in Ohio on day of George Floyd verdict

    Police responded to call that woman was trying to stab someone with knife

  • Black teenage girl in Ohio 'shot dead by police' as Derek Chauvin jury returns verdict

    A black teenage girl was shot dead by police in Ohio on Tuesday minutes after a guilty verdict was returned in the case of the officer who killed George Floyd. Officers were responding to a call on Legion Lane in the city of Columbus when police shot the girl, who was named locally as 16-year-old Makiah Bryant. Police later released body camera footage showing an officer shooting the victim, who was holding a knife and was poised to a attack another girl. Police Chief Michael Woods, who called a late-night press conference, said they took the unprecedented step of releasing the footage within hours of the incident as the force wanted to provide some answers for what exactly happened, with America on edge after the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. A video taken by a witnesses circulated on social media which appeared to show a victim wearing jeans and trainers lying motionless on the ground as a police officer stood nearby. Witnesses say the girl was shot in the chest. Crowds gathered near the scene shortly after the shooting, which occurred around 4.45pm, and began shouting “no racist police” and "enough is enough" at officers gathered.

  • Teen Girl Killed By Columbus Police On Afternoon Of Chauvin Verdicts

    Graphic body-camera footage shows an officer firing at the teenager several times. An investigation into the shooting is underway, officials said.

  • Man who drove through Detroit crime scene shooting at officer shot dead

    As police were investigating a shooting and car crash, a man drove through the crime scene, firing a gun out of the vehicle, police say.

  • After Rachael died I secretly Googled: ‘How long are you supposed to wait to date again after losing your wife?’

    Before my wife Rachael died, there were tough conversations to be had. She wanted me to live a full and enjoyable life after she was gone. She was also clear she wanted me to find love again. The idea of the person with whom you were meant to spend the rest of your life being with someone else is painful to contemplate, not least when you’re seriously ill. But what overrode that pain was Rachael’s desire for me to be happy, whatever form that took. She also wanted our young son to have a mother figure in his life as he grew up without her. The actor Damian Lewis, 50, whose talented wife Helen McCrory has died at 52 following a secret battle with cancer, may similarly feel he doesn't necessarily want to spend the rest of his life alone. And it seems McCrory was equally understanding. “Her generosity has extended to encouraging us three to live,” Lewis wrote in The Sunday Times at the weekend, referring to himself and their children. “Only a couple of weeks ago she said to us from her bed, ‘I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you must all love again, love isn’t possessive’.” Lewis could have avoided mentioning this, but I’m relieved he decided instead to normalise the issue. Because if there’s one thing I’ve been asked by men in my position more than any other since Rachael died, it’s about dating other women. It’s also one of the most important questions to talk about frankly. It shouldn’t be shrouded in shame or fear or guilt.

  • Protesters Take to Columbus Streets Following Police Shooting of 16-year-old Girl

    Large crowds of protesters took to the streets of Columbus, Ohio, after police shot and killed a teenager on Tuesday, April 20.According to local media reports the teenager, identified as Makhia Bryant, was shot by police after threatening two girls with a knife.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said an independent investigation was taking place into the event.Footage uploaded by The Lantern on Twitter, shows the group marching through the city chanting “Say her name, Makhia Bryant” before congregating at a busy intersection. Credit: Owen Milnes, The Lantern via Storyful

  • George Floyd: The murder that drove America to the brink

    Activists vow their march for racial justice is only just beginning, but not everyone is on board.

  • Columbus police officer fatally shoots Black teenage girl

    The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the fatal police shooting of a Black teenage girl in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon.Of note: The shooting of the girl, identified by family members as Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, occurred just before the verdict was announced in the Minneapolis murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, and as the nation grapples with police reform.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Community members gathered at the scene into the night, some shouting "enough is enough" and asking about body-cam footage, according to local news reports.Mayor Andrew Ginther urged residents in a Twitter post "to remain calm" and allow investigators to "gather the facts."Details: Law enforcement responded to reports of a disturbance about 4:45 p.m., police said.The Columbus Division of Police released bodycam footage during a Tuesday night news briefing they said indicated that a girl was trying to stab two people with a knife before she was shot.She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.Police did not name the officer involved in the shooting but said he had been "taken off the streets."Ginther said at the briefing, "We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community."For the record: Hazel Bryant, who identified herself to media as the teenager's aunt, said "her niece had a knife, but maintained that the girl dropped the knife before she was shot multiple times by a police officer," according to the Columbus Dispatch.Franklin County Children's Services told the New York Times the teenager "had been in foster care" when the shooting happened.What they're saying: City of Columbus public safety director Ned Pettus said at the briefing that "no matter what the circumstances," a family was "in agony." "They deserve answers, our city deserves answers, I want answers," he added. "But fast, quick answers cannot come at the cost of accurate answers."Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of George Floyd, who was killed by Chauvin, tweeted: "As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting. ... Another child lost! Another hashtag." Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the briefing and comment from the Franklin County Children's Services.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Family mourns girl, 7, killed in West Side shooting; father in serious condition

    A 7-year-old girl was shot and killed in a fast-food drive-thru on Chicago's West Side Sunday afternoon, police said.

  • Covid-19 in India: Why second coronavirus wave is devastating

    A deadly second wave has overrun hospitals and even crematoriums in India.

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • A journalist in India live-tweeted his worsening COVID-19 symptoms, then died before he could get help

    The horrific situation, that unfolded in real time on social media, highlighted India's increasingly serious coronavirus surge.

  • Just Moments Before the Chauvin Verdict, a 16-Year-Old Black Girl Was Shot by a Cop

    On the afternoon of April 20, a young Black teen was shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, OH, Columbus local news station WBNS-10TV reported Tuesday. A family member of the victim, 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, confirmed she was fatally shot four times after hearing girls fighting outside of her house and calling cops for help.

  • Charli and Dixie D'Amelio made a mattress with Simmons, the latest brand turning to TikTok stars to target a younger audience

    The influencer sisters launched a mattress for Simmons, and to publicize the launch, the brand is running a room-makeover contest hosted on TikTok.

  • Ted Nugent reacts after testing positive for COVID: ‘Never been so sick in my life’

    The singer in the past has said the coronavirus is “not a real pandemic,” calling it a “leftist scam to destroy” then-President Donald Trump.

  • Columbus Police shot and killed someone as the Chauvin verdict was announced. Family members say the victim was a teenage Black girl.

    Family members have identified the victim as a teenage Black girl. Columbus Police say officers were responding to an attempted stabbing call.

  • California woman charged in deaths of her young 3 children

    A California woman has been charged with killing her three young children in Los Angeles earlier this month, prosecutors said Monday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, is charged with three counts of murder, with an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon against her youngest child, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Monday in a news release. Carrillo admitted to drowning her 3-year-old daughter Joanna, her 2-year-old son Terry and 6-month-old daughter Sierra during a jailhouse interview with KGET-TV.

  • George W Bush says Capitol riot made him ‘sick’ and calls it ‘a terrible moment in our history’

    The 43rd president refuses to blame Trump for direction of GOP