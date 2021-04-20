Ohio shooting: Young woman dead by police in Columbus

One shot dead by police in Ohio (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A young woman has been shot and killed by police following an incident in Ohio.

Officers in Columbus were called to a disturbance on the southeast side of the city when the incident happened, according to 10TV.

Authorities have confirmed that the victim was shot by an officer and transported to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition but died from their injuries.

Police received a 911 call where a person reported a female was trying to stab them and then hung up.

Officers responded to the call and ten minutes after it was made an officer-involved shooting was reported, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

No-one else was injured in the incident.

Officials have not released the name of the victim and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on scene to probe the shooting.

Protesters have gathered at Legion Lane off Chatterton Road in SE Columbus after @ColumbusPolice confirm an officer shot and killed someone. pic.twitter.com/AT8nyxey1M — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 20, 2021

Member of Mother’s of Murdered Columbus Children and other protestors gathered in the area of the shooting, with one person reportedly carrying a sign that read “enough is enough.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther took to Twitter and identified the victim as a young woman on Tuesday evening and urged the community “to remain calm.”

This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible. BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation . . . — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) April 20, 2021

“This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details,” he tweeted.

“There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible. BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation as they do with all CPD-involved shootings.

“We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available. I’m asking for residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts.”

