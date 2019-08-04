Ohio shooting: Police have identified 24-year-old man as suspect who killed 9 in Dayton shooting

CINCINNATI – Details about the life of Connor Betts, the man authorities say killed nine people and injured 26, were coming into focus Sunday afternoon.

His parents were described by neighbors in the Bellbrook community in glowing terms. "I have nothing but respect for them," said Dana Raber, who was younger than Betts but participated in winter guard with his sister, Megan, who was one of Connor's victims.

Betts is accused of killing a total of nine people and injuring 26 in an early Sunday morning shooting spree in Dayton's Oregon entertainment district.

One classmate of Connor Betts said he was bullied in high school. The classmate, Laura Wakeley, said that Betts responded by making up a list of people at the school he wanted to shoot in 2010 or 2011. "He had a plan to shoot up the high school," she told reporters near the home of Betts' parents in Bellbrook.

School officials tossed Betts out of school after making up the list but eventually let him back in, Wakeley said.

The Betts family has lived in Bellbrook "for a number of years," said Police Chief Doug Doherty, adding that the family "are long-time residents."

Other details about the life and possible motive of shooter Betts, 24, were coming into focus on Sunday afternoon.

On June 10, 2008, the shooter's mother, Moira Cofer Betts, wrote this on Facebook: "My loves." Underneath were side by side photos of her two children. Her son, the accused shooter, and her daughter, one of his victims.

According to a LinkedIn page in his name, Connor Betts was a crew member at Chipotle Mexican Grill starting in 2017 in Centerville, Ohio. Before that, he worked at a gas station in Centerville for three years from 2014 to 2017.

“I was their go-to guy for anything that needed done – changing lights, painting the walls, covering shifts. Beyond that, I worked the weekend shifts for 3 years – Friday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Unfortunately, I started school and Chipotle, and I had to drop Marathon,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

A manager at the Centerville Chipotle Mexican Grill declined to comment and referred all calls to media relations.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said Betts wore body armor and was armed with a "high capacity" assault-style rifle and extra magazines.

Online records show that Betts had at least two minor run-ins with Ohio law enforcement authorities.

In February 2014, the Centerville Police Department charged him with driving 58 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone. He received a court waiver for the minor misdemeanor, the records show.

Similarly, Centerville Police charged him with driving 51 mph in a 35 mph zone in June 2013. Betts also received a court waiver for that misdemeanor, the records show.

