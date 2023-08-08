Ohio voters reject Issue 1 in special election victory for abortion rights supporters

A voter leaves Preston Elementary after casting her vote Tuesday in Cuyahoga Falls during Ohio's special election. Voters in Ohio rejected a proposal that would have made it more difficult to amend the state's constitution, handing abortion rights supporters a victory in their push to enshrine reproductive rights in November's election. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Voters in Ohio rejected a proposal to make it more difficult to amend the state's constitution. Results from Tuesday's special election retain the smaller margin of victory needed to pass abortion rights in November.

State Issue 1 needed a simple majority to pass Tuesday, but was rejected by nearly 60% of Ohio voters with 60% of the vote counted Tuesday night, according to the secretary of state's office.

The measure, which would have gone into effect immediately, would have made it more difficult for constitutional amendments in Ohio to pass. Any amendments would have required 60% support rather than the existing minimum of 50% plus one.

The outcome of Tuesday's election determines the margin of victory -- which will now remain a simple majority -- needed in November's election as Ohio voters decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

Besides changing the voting threshold, State Issue 1 would have put tougher requirements on citizens who want to place an amendment to Ohio's constitution on the ballot. Instead of gathering signatures from 44 counties, it would have required signatures from at least 5% of voters from the last gubernatorial election in all 88 counties.

State Issue 1 would have also canceled a 10-day cure period to replace signatures deemed faulty by the secretary of state's office.

Early voter turnout in the special election was high, with more than 642,000 Ohio residents voting by mail or in person since early voting began on June 23.

At one polling location Tuesday in Cuyahoga Falls, ballot scanners were temporarily down. And there were issues at other locations, including in North Ridgeville where roadwork shut-down a street as voters tried to access the polling location to cast their ballot.

"We've seen similar issues pop up at other locations, but voters can be confident that their vote will be counted," said Lance Reed, director of Summit County Board of Elections.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Republican state Rep. Brian Stewart introduced State Issue 1 last year to preserve Ohio's constitution for what they called fundamental rights and values, while keeping controversial policies out. Republicans urged Issue 1's passage to protect Ohio's state constitution from special interest groups.

Critics argued the measure was a power grab to prevent citizens from placing issues on the ballot and to undermine November's abortion ballot measure.

"Let me tell you what this issue has always been about: abortion and reproductive freedom," state Sen. Kent Smith said in a video as he urged Ohioans to vote against Issue 1.

"From the beginning, Ohio Republicans have been trying to make it harder for Ohioans to reclaim their almost 50-year legal right to be able to make their own reproductive health care decisions," Smith added. "The Republicans are trying to rig the rejection of the abortion rights amendment in November, which is why a 'no' vote on Aug. 8 is so critical."