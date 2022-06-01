Ohio to spend more than $3.5B on school safety, prisons, state parks and Intel project

Ohio lawmakers approved a plan to spend $3.5 billion over the next two years on projects at parks, schools, prisons and more.

The Ohio House voted 82-8 in favor of a capital budget bill that calls for spending $3.5 billion on improving school safety, upgrading parks, investing in community projects and helping Intel build a semiconductor plant in Licking County.

The Senate is expected to vote on the capital budget later today and then it'll be sent to Gov. Mike DeWine.

The capital budget bill, which is done every two years, pays for bricks-and-mortar projects and includes earmarks for community projects.

Ohio is sitting on surplus tax revenue, so at least $1.5 billion of the budget will be paid with cash instead of borrowed money, said Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls.

The biggest winner in the spending is Intel Corporation, but the plans also include cash for parks, prisons, schools and local community projects. Here are some highlights.

Intel coming to Ohio

In January, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio had landed a deal with Intel, which promised to invest $20 billion in Licking County to build two semiconductor factories. It's set to be Ohio's largest economic development project in state history.

The DeWine administration pledged more than $2 billion in incentives to the company, half of which is laid out in the capital budget.

Intel in Ohio: Here's how Ohio won a bid by Intel to build the world's largest chip factory

The initial incentives include $300 million for a water reclamation plant, $101 million for increasing water and sewer capacity, $95 million for road work and a $600 million grant to offset the cost of building the plants here, rather than in other countries.

Suppliers and other Intel-related projects may also see tax breaks.

Money can be clawed back, however, if Intel fails to hit certain performance standards, such as the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investments. Some have criticized the standards as not strict enough, such as lack of a requirement to hire Ohio residents.

Story continues

Grants for school safety

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting that killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers, DeWine called for a series of proposals to beef up school security and mental health services.

One proposal is to equip Ohio's 5,300 public school buildings with state-of-the-art safety infrastructure.

"It is not going to be cheap," the governor acknowledged Friday.

Under the capital budget, around $100 million from Ohio's portion of the American Rescue Plan Act will go toward school safety grants. Grants will be a maximum of $100,000 per school building for both public and chartered non-public school districts.

Schools will have to apply for the money, which can be used for inspection and screening as well as other physical enhancements. However, those that have already received prior funding for school safety recently will not be able to apply.

State park upgrades

Almost $200 million of the state's American Rescue Plan Act money is set aside for improvements to state parks, which has been a priority for the governor.

"From Maumee Bay to Geneva to Lake Hope to Great Seal to Hueston Woods to John Bryan, our state parks are the crown jewels of Ohio, and they add so much to our quality of life and what makes Ohio such a great place to live,” he said in his State of the State address.

About $137 million will be spent on facilities such as cabins, restrooms and campgrounds. New and improved trails will be funded with $15 million. Wastewater and water systems operated by the Department of Natural Resources will get $50 million.

Hundreds of millions dollars more from the state will also fund improvement of state park facilities.

Prisons and jails

Jails and prison projects across Ohio will get $403 million. The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has cited the need for adequate spacing, especially after the pandemic. Money will be spent on window replacements, HVAC upgrades, shower renovations and security upgrades.

About $50 million will go to county jails, which are also facing similar problems with aging infrastructure. They've said they've had to house even more people, particularly those with substance abuse and mental health issues.

"This is a sound investment that will strengthen public safety and allow counties to address the growing and evolving needs of today’s criminal justice system,” said Debbie Lieberman, president of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio.

About $6 million will go toward constructing community-based correction facilities, which are intended to divert nonviolent offenders away from state prisons.

In addition, another $103 million will go toward Department of Youth Services projects, including a 144-bed facility to replace Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility.

Community projects and others

Local communities will get $191 million from the capital budget for projects such as parks, theaters or other attractions.

More than $32 million will be allotted to mental health facilities around the state. Facilities like YMCAs want to create better wrap-around services, such as affordable housing and more outpatient sites.

For a full breakdown of allocations in the capital budget, you can view the whole list here: https://www.lsc.ohio.gov/documents/budget/134/capitalAppropriations/itemAnalysis/capitalanalysis.pdf.

This story will be updated.

Titus Wu is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What is in Ohio's $3.5B capital budget this year?