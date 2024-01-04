Ohio State Auditor's Office: Adams Township did not pay taxes to state

COLUMBUS − The Ohio State Auditor's Office has announced findings for recovery against the fiscal officer of Adams Township.

The office in a press release said a finding for recovery of $1,141 was issued against Adams Township in relation to penalties that resulted from late tax remittances.

Andrew Spiker and his bonding company are jointly and severally liable for penalties and interest charges for unpaid taxes in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the auditor's office stated.

Adams Township audit report by Gere Goble on Scribd

Auditors noted in a report that, “The penalties and interest charges paid by the township serve no proper public purpose and could have been avoided had the funds been remitted as required by law.”

The finding was included in an audit of Adams Township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022. A copy of the full audit report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Ohio auditor: Adams Township has $1,141 finding for recovery