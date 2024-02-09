Ohio State delays commitment, financial aid deadlines after feds botched FAFSA rollout

The Ohio State University seal at the East entrance to the Oval. Photographed March 18, 2018. (Columbus Dispatch photo by Doral Chenoweth III) Aerial Drone logo crest

Ohio State University is pushing back its financial aid priority and commitment deadlines, making it the latest university adjusting to the U.S. Department of Education's botched financial aid application rollout.

The university announced Friday morning that students and families will now have until March 15 to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid — better known as FAFSA — a month later than the previous Feb. 15 deadline. Incoming and current students will also have until that date to apply for scholarships through ScholarshipUniverse.

Ohio State is also extending its enrollment commitment deadline for incoming first-year students from May 1 to May 15.

“We understand how important financial aid is to students and families who are still making their college decisions,” said James Orr, vice provost for strategic enrollment management. "To give them more time to make an informed decision, Ohio State is extending the deadline for incoming first-year students to pay their acceptance fee and commit to the university. We remain committed to access and affordability and will continue to offer financial services and education to support students and families.”

The changes follow a month of confusion and ire from students, families, college counselors and financial aid officers due to FAFSA rollout. The FAFSA got a long-awaited facelift late last month, which federal education officials promised would make the process easier to navigate. Critics, however, say it's been anything but.

The U.S. Department of Education announced late last month that colleges and universities won't receive students' financial aid applications until early March. That means colleges will have less time to offer financial aid packages to students, and students and families would have less time to decide what school is right for them.

Higher education organizations and financial aid advocates have called for colleges and universities to offer more flexibility to students and their families.

Other Ohio universities, like Wright State University, have also pushed back some of their deadlines to accommodate the changes.

Orr said Ohio State will continue to monitor the situation and "provide flexibility as needed while also balancing the university’s commitment to first-year student success."

Sheridan Hendrix is a higher education reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Sign up for Extra Credit, her education newsletter, here.

shendrix@dispatch.com

@sheridan120

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State extends commitment deadlines to adjust for FAFSA fallout