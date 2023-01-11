Ohio State Highway Patrol shares video of locating missing Marysville girl

Liz Shepard, Port Huron Times Herald
·1 min read

The agency that stopped a man who had been accused of kidnapping his 4-year-old daughter out of Marysville shared a video of the traffic stop online.

Ohio State Highway Patrol posted the video to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol located Lillianna and her father Erik Nardini, 46, at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday near Lima, Ohio. They arrested Erik Nardini. As of Wednesday morning, Erik Nardini is still being held in Ohio and his official charges are not yet known.

He is being held on probable cause for kidnapping pending felony warrants and an extradition warrant to be issued by the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office.

Lillianna was reported missing on Monday. At approximately 9 p.m., Monday, Lillianna was dropped off by an unidentified person at the Burger King on the 3100 block of Gratiot Ave. in Marysville. Erik Nardini, who lost custody per court order, allegedly met Lillianna there.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Ohio State Highway Patrol shares video of locating missing Marysville girl

