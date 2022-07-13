Clearcreek Twp. police chief: Officer in ICU, suspect dead in Warren County shooting

There is a shooting involving a police officer reported in Clearcreek Township, Warren County.

Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill said two of his officers responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday evening. A male subject was ramming his wife's car with an ATV.

The man shot one of the responding officers in the head. The unidentified officer was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by AirCare where he is in stable but critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The man was shot and killed by a female officer who also responded to the scene.

Terrill said his department has never had an officer-involved shooting.

Officers from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal investigation are processing the scene.

Clearcreek Township is about eight miles north of Lebanon, Ohio, in Warren County.

The Enquirer has a team at the scene and will update this report as more information becomes available.

