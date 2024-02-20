Ohio State hospital receives $50 million gift toward new inpatient tower

Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center is getting a $50 million gift for their new inpatient tower.

The gift is from the Robert F. Wolfe and Edgar T. Wolfe Foundation. The university called it the largest gift ever to the medical center.

Ted Carter Jr., Ohio State University President, joined school leaders and Governor Mike DeWine in announcing on Monday.

“We are grateful for their remarkable investment in the inpatient tower and our medical center,” said Carter. “It is going to not only ensure a bright future at Ohio State. It will enable us to continue providing Ohio patients and their families with expert care to patients and families that are at the forefront of medicine.”

The inpatient tower is set to open in 2026.

“Few people know, or will ever know, even half of the good works John F. Wolfe and Ann Wolfe put their shoulders behind to benefit Columbus and central Ohio. They preferred to be a quiet force for good with lasting impact,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I think John F. Wolfe would be delighted about his family’s continued efforts to improve the quality of life in central Ohio, and health care is vital to the quality of life.”

John Wolfe was the publisher of the Columbus Dispatch, former owner of CBS affiliate WBNS-TV, and served as chair and CEO of the Dispatch Printing Company.

Wolfe spent much of his time and resources toward growing the university and its healthcare system through more than 20 years of service on various boards, according to Ohio State.

On Monday, the university said the inpatient tower is 75% complete and designed for flexible and team-based care that centers around the patient and their family.