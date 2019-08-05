An Ohio state lawmaker blamed everything from gay marriage and drag queens to marijuana for 2 recent mass shootings

Ohio House of Representatives





In a now-deleted Facebook post, Republican State Rep. Candice Keller of Ohio blamed two mass shootings that occurred over the past weekend on a variety of things as varied as same-sex marriage and marijuana.

A shooter killed 22 people and injured 24 others in an attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and another gunman killed at least nine people and wounded 27 others in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday.

In her post, Keller baselessly attributed mass shootings to factors including "the breakdown of the traditional American family," recreational marijuana use, video games, and former President Barack Obama.

Ohio's Republican attorney general, Dave Yost, rebuked Keller's Facebook post on Twitter, writing: "No, m'am. The blame belongs to the evil man who killed those people."

Republican State Rep. Candice Keller of Ohio became a trending topic on Twitter and was widely condemned on Monday for writing a now-deleted Facebook post that blamed two mass shootings that occurred over the past weekend on things as varied as same-sex marriage and marijuana.

A gunman killed 22 people and injured others after opening fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday in an incident that is being investigated as domestic terrorism. In the early hours of Sunday, a shooter in Dayton, Ohio, killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a shooting rampage in the city's Oregon District.

Keller, who has served in the Ohio House of Representatives since 2016, represents a district in Butler County — located just 25 miles from Dayton.

She wrote on her Facebook page: "After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game. Why not place the blame where it belongs?"

In her post, Keller baselessly attributed mass shootings to:

"The breakdown of the traditional American family," which Keller said included the legalization of same-sex marriage, the existence of drag queens and transgender people, and "fatherlessness."

Violent video games.

America's immigration laws.

Recreational use of marijuana.

"Hatred of law enforcement," which Keller blamed on former President Barack Obama.

Professional athletes protesting the national anthem at sports games.

Democratic members of Congress.

"Snowflakes who can't accept a duly-elected president."

Aside from Keller's homophobic and transphobic comments, there is no scientific evidence to support her assertions that video games or marijuana use cause mass shootings.

Keller further ignored the evidence that prompted authorities to treat the El Paso attack as a case of terrorism motivated by white supremacist beliefs.

Moments before the El Paso shooting, someone believed to be the El Paso gunman posted a 2,300-word "manifesto" to the website 8chan listing a "Hispanic invasion of Texas" as his motivation for committing the attack and saying "I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion."

Keller wasn't the only Ohio lawmaker to blame mass shootings on purported societal decay. Republican State Rep. John Becker shared a meme to social media that said: "It's not guns. it's hearts without God, homes without discipline, schools without prayer, and courtrooms without justice."

In the immediate wake of the Texas shooting, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas similarly blamed violent video games for shootings and called for more required school prayer.

Ohio's Republican attorney general, Dave Yost, quickly rebuked Keller's Facebook post on Twitter, writing: "No, m'am. The blame belongs to the evil man who killed those people."