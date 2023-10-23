Ohio State pulls away in second half to beat Dayton in exhibition game

Oct. 22—All 12 scholarship players scored for the Dayton Flyers, and everyone played between nine and 24 minutes in a charity exhibition game Sunday against Ohio State in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,407 at UD Arena.

The Buckeyes pulled way in the second half for a 78-70 victory in the first matchup between the programs since the NCAA tournament in 2014. The game raised money for several different suicide prevention foundations.

Here's a quick recap:

Dayton's star of the game: Enoch Cheeks scored all 17 of his points in the first half. He made 5 of 5 3-pointers. He attempted only one shot in the second half.

Ohio State's star of the game: Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 21 points. He made 7 of 8 field goals, including 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Key stat: Ohio State shot 55.1% (27 of 49) from the field, while Dayton shot 38.7 (24 of 62).

Turning point: After Dayton erased a 52-43 deficit with a 9-0 run, Ohio State answered with an 8-0 run. Dayton got no closer than four points the rest of the way.

Summary: Both coaches treated the game like a practice. Dayton star DaRon Holmes II, who scored all 10 of his points in the first half, did not play in the last 16 minutes.

HALFTIME RECAP

Cheeks, one of two newcomers in the starting lineup for the Dayton Flyers, made 5 of 5 3-pointers in the first half.

The Flyers trailed 42-39 at the break. Ohio State made its first appearance at UD Arena since the NCAA tournament in 2013 and played the Flyers on their home court for the first time since the 1980s.

Dayton started Cheeks, a transfer from Robert Morris, and Pittsburgh transfer Nate Santos alongside three returning starters: Holmes; Malachi Smith; and Kobe Elvis.

Holmes made 2 of 4 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the half. Cheeks led Dayton with 17 points.

Eleven of Dayton's 12 scholarship players, everyone except freshman Marvel Allen, saw action in the first half. Freshmen Jaiun Simon and Petras Padegimas each had one basket.

Ohio State made 7 of 10 3-pointers, while Dayton made 7 of 18. Bruce Thornton scored 10 points in the half for the Buckeyes.

Former Dayton star Obi Toppin presented a $20,000 check to Dayton coach Anthony Grant and his wife Chris during the first half for the Jay's Light charity, named after their late daughter.