Ohio State Rep. Kevin Miller claims that he was victim of “swatting incident” in Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A state representative in Ohio claimed that he was swatted in a social media post.

State Representative Kevin Miller said in a post on his X and Facebook pages that he was swatted on Tuesday. The incident happened after 3 p.m., according to Miller’s post.

“Shortly after 3 pm today numerous Sheriff’s Deputies responded to my residence on a false report of a shooting,” Miller’s post said. “This ‘swatting incident’ put several lives at risk and was a huge waste of resources. Special thanks to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp and his team for their expeditious and professional response.”

Miller is a Republican who represents Ohio’s 69th district, which covers sections of Coshocton, Perry, and Licking Counties.

A bill prohibiting swatting in Ohio went into effect in April, after passing through the Senate and the House.

