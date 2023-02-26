Ohio State Representative Kris Jordan dies at 46

Ohio State Representative Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) died Saturday at the age of 46. He represented Delaware County.

Jordan passed away “unexpected[ly]” due to an undisclosed cause, a spokesperson for Ohio governor’s office stated in a news release.

“Fran and I are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Representative Kris Jordan,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

In remembrance of Jordan, Governor Mike DeWine ordered that the United States and state of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff at the Ohio Statehouse as well as all publics buildings and grounds throughout Delaware County, the spokesperson continued. The flags were to remain at half-staff until the sun sets on the day of his funeral.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to his entire family for this most unexpected loss,” DeWine stated. “Kris will be remembered for his expertise as a legislator and his advocacy for the people of Delaware County.”



