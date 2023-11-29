Ohio State Representative Roy Klopfenstein to run for re-election

Nov. 28—LIMA — Ohio State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) has announced his decision to run for re-election. Klopfenstein currently represents the 82nd District in the Ohio State House.

"It has been an honor and a privilege representing the 82nd Ohio House District in our State Legislature," Klopfenstein said in a recent press release. "I pledged to preserve and protect the shared core values of faith, family, and freedom the people of my District hold so dear. There is not a day that goes by since I took office that I do not see the importance of that pledge and what it means to our children and grandchildren."

The 82nd District currently includes Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and a portion of Defiance counties.

For more information visit www.RoyKlopfenstein.com.