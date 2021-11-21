Ohio State rises to 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It's our prediction and best guess on what the latest rankings will be after Week 12.
Ohio State rose to No. 3 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, while Oregon and Michigan State fell out of the top 10 after Week 12 in college football.
What is your top six after Oregon and Michigan State were both routed Saturday?
The Big Ten’s pecking order couldn’t be more obvious now.
Did James Franklin just confirm where he will be coaching in 2022?
Florida fired coach Dan Mullen on Sunday, a day after his sixth loss in nine games, two months after the Gators went toe to toe with defending national champion Alabama and a year after they had a chance to make the College Football Playoff. Mullen's stunning downfall and not-so-surprising departure ends a tumultuous two seasons that included mounting losses, numerous public relation missteps, NCAA sanctions and a victory against lower-division Samford that didn't seem like much for Gators fans to celebrate. Mullen finished 34-15 over four seasons at Florida that included a trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game last year and three New Year's Six bowls.
The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night November 23rd. What will the fourth round potentially look like? We give our best guess and prediction.
What is your current top 10?
Tennessee football's win over South Alabama on Saturday should be the most profitable for Josh Heupel and his assistant coaches in their debut season.
Arkansas did almost everything it needed to beat Alabama, but a valiant effort was just a bit shy.
Michigan State football and Mel Tucker took all the jokes during Saturday's dismantling by Ohio State.
OU linebacker Caleb Kelly's career came to an unfortunate end Saturday at Baylor.
Auburn football couldn't make the adjustments against South Carolina's repetition. It's a low point and a regression for a first-year coaching staff.
Here's why Ohio State fans boo ESPN analyst Desmond Howard.
The Misery Index looks at Oregon, which stumbled once again to dash any Playoff hopes; Texas, which is about as bad as it's ever been, and much more.
Bring on the Buckeyes!
Here’s a quick recap of important sports news from the past week in the Triangle area.
It feels like Duck fans have been scared of a loss like this all season. On Saturday night it finally happened, in nightmarish fashion.
Michigan State suffers a season-altering loss, Texas makes the wrong kind of history and Georgia Tech's coach may be on the hot seat.