Ohio State student government, police offer free steering locks as car thefts remain high

Ohio State University's student government distributed dozens of steering wheel locks to students Wednesday as part of an initiative to help reduce car theft in the area.

As a trend of increased car thefts throughout Columbus continues, hundreds of Ohio State University students have signed up for a student government initiative to get them free steering wheel locks.

On Wednesday, members of the OSU Undergraduate Student Government distributed dozens of the locks at the Ohio Union to registered students, many who were Kia or Hyundai owners, according to Zaida Jenkins, Undergraduate Caucus chair.

“Sadly enough, two people that came in and picked up locks said that their car had been stolen earlier this year,” Jenkins said.

A steering wheel lock is a lockable bar that goes over the top of the steering wheel and makes it incredibly challenging to turn. Jenkins said that initially, 200 locks were available to distribute and nearly 600 people registered for one during a four-day period in November.

The theft of Kia and Hyundai model vehicles has become a flashpoint issue for Columbus and the country at large, as thieves exploit a flaw in the design of those vehicles that make it relatively easy to start them.

Ohio State University students are particularly affected by car and car-part theft. While crime has decreased overall, car-related crimes remained the highest category impacting Ohio State, according to information presented at the OSU trustees meeting earlier this month.

Auto thefts are up overall in Columbus. About 33% more vehicles have been reported stolen to Columbus police this year compared to 2021. Kias and Hyundais are driving the trend.

A Dispatch investigation found that as of Oct. 18, more than 2,700 Kias or Hyundais had been reported stolen to Columbus police this year, compared to 461 during the same time frame last year ― more than a 450% increase year over year.

Jenkins said car thefts affect students and others disproportionately in a spread-out city like Columbus. She said in her years of student government, this initiative has been among the “most meaningful and impactful” for students.

“When you lose your car in this city, for many people who have always relied on their car, that's losing your livelihood,” Jenkins said.

Dan Hedman, spokesperson for Ohio State's Department of Public Safety, said the OSU Police Department purchased the initial batch of 200 steering wheel locks as part of additional funding budgeted for safety resources.

“I think that this is an important problem where students have identified a need, and the police department is trying to help them fill it,” Hedman said.

Hedman encouraged students and campus-area residents to be vigilant and proactive against car-related crime, taking measures like ensuring their car is locked and windows are rolled up and reporting suspicious behavior they might see.

Although the first distribution prioritized students who had registered as Kia and Hyundai owners, Jenkins said, the response to the program has been "phenomenal” and student government was looking to use additional funding to purchase as many as 300 more for about $14 each.

“Our goal is to equip students with steering wheel locks,” Jenkins said.

