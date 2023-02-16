Ohio State University-Mansfield offering look at domestic violence with 'Poof'

The Ohio State University at Mansfield Theatre will challenge its audience this weekend.

OSU-Mansfield is showing "Poof" by Lynn Nottage and other short works for, by and about strong women.

The production is sponsored by the Domestic Violence Shelter Inc. of Mansfield and the Ohio State Mansfield Office of Diversity and Inclusion. There will be two showings, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Some of the content in the short works features graphic content such as domestic violence.

"The general consensus is it's a really important subject that doesn't get enough treatment," Joe Fahey, associate professor of theater at the branch campus, said of domestic violence.

Joe Fahey

Nottage is an award-winning playwright. "Poof" will be the centerpiece of the production.

Here is how the publisher describes the work: "When a housewife comes to the end of her rope with her abusive husband, she doesn't expect him to spontaneously combust. Now she has a pile of ashes on the floor, and a life to reclaim."

The two-person play will feature actors Roman-Grey Hendrix and Joyous White, both students at the branch.

"This will be my very first production," Hendrix said. "I'm used to writing poetry."

Hendrix, who uses the pronouns they/them, is a sophomore from Cleveland. The psychology major calls "Poof" something out of their comfort zone.

White is a junior from Akron who is majoring in social work and minoring in substance misuse.

"I remember walking through the halls and bumping into Joe (Fahey)," she said. "I found myself really interested in the show."

Associate professor of theater acting as producer

Fahey typically directs OSU-M productions, but he is handling producing duties this time.

"The rest of the pieces (outside of 'Poof') are poems, original works by local women who have experienced domestic violence," he said.

Fahey said the show will last about 75 minutes, followed by a conversation with counselors from the university and people from the Domestic Violence Shelter.

"Poof" is being presented in conjunction with Black History Month. The co-directors are Tiffany Mitchell, coordinator of diversity and inclusion at the campus, and Mary Frankenfield.

Mitchell and Fahey have collaborated for the last three years.

Frankenfield has directed three other shows at OSU-M. She has tended to pursue serious fare.

"I really have worked myself into a niche," Frankenfield said.

She wants people to be moved by "Poof."

"My hope is that people will remember the bravery and strength of the people in these stories. I hope they come away with a sense of purpose and a desire to do what they can to help those in situations like the women in our show," Frankenfield said. "Lastly, I hope that anyone in the audience who is in a situation similar to those depicted in our show will realize that they aren't alone and that there are resources available to help them."

The production will be hosted at Founder’s Auditorium at Ohio State Mansfield. Tickets, which are $8 for general admission and $6 for seniors and students, can be purchased by visiting go.osu.edu/MansfieldTheatreTickets or contacting the box office at 419-755-4045.

A portion of the concession proceeds will be donated to the Domestic Violence Shelter.

