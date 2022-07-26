Ohio Student Earns Arrow Electronics Innovation Award for Environmentally Friendly Invention

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Arrow Electronics

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 25, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Ohio eighth grader Tarun Batchu won the Arrow Electronics Innovation in Electronics Award at the 2022 U.S. Invention Convention Nationals competition June 3 at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Mich. The contest showcased inventions created by K-12 students aimed at addressing real-world problems.

Batchu, who lives near Columbus, Ohio, developed a device to reduce the emissions of harmful gasses from factories. Called AES CAGED (An Environmental Solution to Acid Carbonic Gas), Batchu’s invention is designed to attach to factory smokestacks to condense and contain gases, using a cryogenic process. Once the gas reaches a liquid cryogenic state, it’s stored underground, slowly making its way to carbon pools in soil.

Batchu says AES CAGED can be deployed for roughly $300,000 per facility and can be automated, making it a more cost-effective option than current, custom-built carbon capture solutions, which can cost upwards of $400 million to implement.

“Young innovators like Tarun are going to be essential in the fight against climate change. We encourage this new generation of inventors in their efforts to develop creative technology solutions to the world’s most critical issues,” said Joe Verrengia, Arrow’s corporate social responsibility director.

The Arrow Innovation in Electronics Award is part of the company’s Innovation in Technology awards program, which honor the world’s brightest student innovators and emerging technologies, transforming ideas into real and influential achievements that will help people and the communities in which Arrow works.

Competitors participating in the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals were selected after highlighting their inventions at local affiliate events across the United States.

For more information visit https://inventionconvention.org

About Arrow ElectronicsArrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Story continues

About The Henry Ford: Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org, its national television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford inspires individuals to unlock their potential and help shape a better future.

