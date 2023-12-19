Ohio Supreme Court accepts new appeal in Elwood Jones' death penalty case

After a year of losses, Hamilton County prosecutors chalked up a win Tuesday in their efforts to thwart a judge's decision to overturn the murder conviction of a 71-year-old man who at one point was scheduled to die this month.

One day shy of the anniversary of a lower court ruling to toss out Elwood Jones' murder conviction, the judge punted a planned Feb. 5 retrial date and instead decided to see what comes of a procedural appeal in Jones' case.

The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine whether the Ohio 1st District Court of Appeals erred in declining to consider prosecutors' request to appeal Judge Wende Cross' December 2022 order for a new trial. So far, no hearings have been scheduled in the matter, which makes it unlikely the case will be ready for retrial in the next few months.

Supreme Court Justice Joe Deters, who throughout much of Jones' incarceration served as Hamilton County's head prosecutor, recused himself from Jones' case. While the county's top prosecutor, Deters repeatedly called Jones a monster who would kill again if released from prison.

"They could expedite this," said Assistant Prosecutor Phil Cummings said in court Tuesday. But Cummings also said he would be surprised if any retrial could take place before late spring or early summer.

If the Supreme Court were to rule in the state's favor, it would likely send the issue back to the 1st District, which would then consider the state's appeal of Cross' decision to overturn the conviction.

"It's just a procedural question," said David Hine, one of two defense lawyers who has been representing Jones for the past several years as he's fought to save his life and clear his name.

Elwood Jones has maintained his innocence since 1994 homicide

Jones was convicted in late 1996 in the fatal beating of Rhoda Nathan, 67, whose battered body was discovered in her Blue Ash hotel room over Labor Day weekend in 1994. Jones worked at the hotel and quickly became a suspect in the case because he sustained a hand injury that a University of Cincinnati surgeon said was teeming with an infection usually associated with oral bacteria.

The state's theory was that Jones entered Nathan's room to rob it but was surprised she was still there, having skipped out on joining her roommates for breakfast. The beating wasn't premeditated, prosecutors said, but was deserving of the death penalty.

Jones maintained his innocence from the start. Cross overturned his conviction after ruling that defense lawyers proved in a three-day hearing in August 2022 that police and prosecutors had withheld thousands of pages of evidence from Jones' original defense team, thus jeopardizing his constitutional right to a fair trial. Those documents included details on other potential suspects in the case, as well as medical records that indicated the testifying surgeon misrepresented the nature of Jones' hand infection.

Prosecutors have second appeal to Ohio Supreme Court

The Supreme Court's Friday decision to accept one of four challenges presented by the state is an in-the-weeds development that on its own might not affect much, but the state has also appealed another matter to the state Supreme Court that is still outstanding. In that appeal, prosecutors are asking the high court to reverse Cross' decision to bar testimony from a key witness in the original 1996 trial from being read into the record in a retrial.

Former Blue Ash Police Officer Michael Bray, who died in 2018, testified that he found a pendant in a toolbox inside of Jones' car trunk that matched one the victim reportedly wore every day. Questions arose because some of the withheld investigative documents suggest Bray wasn't the first officer to search the car, meaning that previous investigators would have overlooked the pendant in earlier searches.

Cross ruled against reading Bray's testimony into the record in part because defendants are guaranteed the right to confront their accusers, which isn't possible in Bray's case because he's dead. Per court and police records, Bray did not immediately alert anyone to his discovery of the pendant, which prosecutors described in court hearings as a "smoking gun" that proved Jones' guilt. Bray also failed to photograph the pendant in the toolbox he said he found it in, photographing it instead outside of the box. Defense lawyers have long questioned the validity of his supposed find.

The state argued in October that without Bray's testimony, their case against Jones was "destroyed."

Those questions and others were examined in Season 4 of The Enquirer's "Accused" podcast, which uncovered several investigative avenues that original detectives ignored while investigating Nathan's death. Those avenues included a pair of hotel workers who, like Jones, had felony convictions in their pasts. The two were reportedly seen at the hotel around the time of Nathan's death but, according to police records, were never asked for an alibi.

Jones has been staying with a relative since his release from prison in January. Despite Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger insisting Jones was a flight risk who had "a lot of crime left in him," Jones has not violated the conditions of his release and has been off electronic monitoring for seven months.

