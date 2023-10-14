Ohio Supreme Court agrees to hear county appeal

Oct. 14—The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear Delmar Lee Hickman's appeal of an Ashtabula County court decision to reduce his level of restriction.

According to the 11th District Court of Appeals' opinion, Hickman was found not guilty by reason of insanity on two counts of murder in August 1984. Hickman was charged with murdering his parents.

According to a brief filed with the Ohio Supreme Court, the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas rejected a recommendation to to transfer him to another facility in November 2022.

In the judgement entry rejecting the move, the judge found Hickman is a potential threat to public safety and other people.

The appeal to the 11th District claimed the trial court erred by rejecting the change in Hickman's status because the state did not support the objection by clear and convincing evidence.

The 11th District Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court's opinion, stating in its opinion that the appeals court could not conclude the trial court's decision was unsound or unreasonable.

The brief Hickman's attorney filed with the court seeks to have the court review whether or not a trial court has discretion to deny a change in commitment requested, in the absence of clear and convincing evidence the change should not be granted.

The court agreed to hear the case on those grounds. According to an announcement from the Supreme Court, three justices dissented on the decision to hear the case, Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy, Justice Patrick DeWine, and Justice Joseph Deters.