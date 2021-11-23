Ohio Supreme Court allows wrongful death lawsuit against Hamilton County caseworkers to move forward

The Ohio Supreme Court reversed a ruling by the First District Court of Appeals, which said Desena Bradley's lawsuit didn't allege sufficient facts to show caseworkers' actions stripped them of immunity from civil lawsuits given to state government employees.

A lawsuit brought against caseworkers in Hamilton County by the grandmother of a 2-year-old girl who was murdered by her parents can proceed following a unanimous decision by the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Justices reversed a ruling by the First District Court of Appeals, which said the lawsuit didn't allege sufficient facts to show the caseworkers' actions stripped them of immunity from civil lawsuits given to state government employees.

"The issue here is whether that requirement – that 'something more' than negligence be proved – results in a heightened pleading standard in a case involving (the state law's) exception to immunity for wanton or reckless behavior," Justice Patrick F. Fischer wrote for the majority. "We hold that it does not."

Desena Bradley, the child's maternal grandmother, filed the wrongful death suit in March 2017 against Hamilton County, county commissioners, the Hamilton County Department of Job and Family Services and individual caseworkers assigned to her granddaughter's case.

She had previously filed suit in U.S. District Court in 2015 alleging civil rights violations, but that case was dismissed by District Court Judge Timothy S. Black.

Glenara Bates was removed from her parents' care as a result of "abuse and neglect" and placed into foster care along with her siblings for several months, according to court documents.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court ordered temporary custody of Glenara be terminated and awarded legal custody back to her mother, Andrea Bradley, in September 2013.

In December 2014, doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center found Glenara was severely underweight at 17 pounds, anemic, had a protruding abdomen, “abnormal skin appearance” and was suffering from muscle wasting.

Her mother, according to the lawsuit, told staff that Glenara, who was nearly 2 years old, "rarely walks" because of pain. Despite signs of abuse, the lawsuit alleges, the agency and caseworkers failed to investigate and allowed Glenara to return to her parents' custody.

A caseworker visited Glenara's East Walnut Hills home in March 2015 and found the child sleeping in a crib. She died three weeks later. Prosecutors said the child was starved, beaten and locked in a bathroom.

Two of the case workers named in the lawsuit – Shamara Stephens and Kassie Setty – resigned shortly after Glenara's death.

Andrea Bradley and her boyfriend Glen Bates were both arrested and charged after the death of their daughter on March 29, 2015.

Andrea Bradley pleaded guilty and was sentenced 15 years to life in prison. Bates was convicted of aggravated murder and child endangering but his conviction and death sentence were reversed by the justices last year.

The case was sent back to Hamilton County Common Pleas Court for a new trial.

The county government and the caseworkers have argued in court they're immune to the wrongful death suit under Ohio law.

In 2018, Common Pleas Judge Lisa Allen sided with the county and caseworkers and dismissed the case with prejudice. A three-judge panel with the First District Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court's ruling in April 2020.

Following the Supreme Court's decision, the case has been remanded back to trial court for continued proceedings.

“In order to prevail, Bradley will still need to prove her claims and demonstrate that the caseworkers’ conduct really was wanton or reckless,” Fischer wrote.

