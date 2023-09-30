Ohio Supreme Court declines to hear rape appeal

Sep. 30—The Ohio Supreme Court will not hear Dannail Obhof's appeal of his conviction on rape charges.

Obhof entered an Alford plea of guilty to four counts of rape, first-degree felonies, in October 2020, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to court records.

He appealed the conviction.

According to the 11th District Court of Appeals decision rejecting Obhof's initial appeal, his appeal rested on two errors, that his plea was not made knowingly and intelligently because he was not informed of the sex offender registration requirements when he pleaded guilty, and that his plea was not valid because the court failed to obtain a sufficient factual basis for it.

The 11th district rejected Obhof's appeal in February of this year. In May, Obhof filed a delayed appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court, citing the same two issues in his initial appeal.

The Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal earlier this week.

In the 11th District Appeals Court's opinion rejecting Obhof's appeal, the court cited a section of the transcript where the judge in the case mentioned that there would be a sex offender registration requirement, but it would be discussed during sentencing. At that time, neither Obhof nor his attorney made any comment about the statement.

The judge also informed Obhof of the sex offender registration at sentencing, which immediately followed Obhof's guilty plea. Again, Obhof and his attorney made on comment on the sex offender registration, according to the opinion.

The opinion states the trial court partially complied with the requirement to notify Obhof of the registration requirements, and Obhof failed to demonstrate any prejudice from the issue.

The opinion also found that prosecutors provided specific details about the four counts to which Obhof pleaded guilty, including date ranges and details regarding the accusations, providing "strong evidence" of guilt. Prosecutors also provided additional information about the case.

He is expected to be released from prison in August of 2044.