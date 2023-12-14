Ohio Supreme Court declines to hear rape appeal

Dec. 14—The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Louis K. Miller's appeal of his conviction on rape and gross sexual imposition charges.

Miller was convicted of two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies. Two additional counts of gross sexual imposition were dismissed, according to court records.

He was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Miller appealed to the Eleventh District Court of Appeals, arguing that the trial court erred when it allowed the victims in this case to be asked leading questions, and that his conviction was against the weight of evidence.

The appeals court upheld Miller's conviction, stating in an opinion that both victims in this case testified to the elements of the crime he had been charged with.

Miller subsequently appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court, with his attorneys arguing that the case law that allows the use of leading questions of child victims is more than 50 years old, and the standard has evolved significantly since the court's decision.

Miller will be eligible for parole in July 2052.