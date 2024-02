Ohio Supreme Court denies Buckeye Lake mayor's request to cancel Tuesday recall election

Buckeye Lake Mayor Jeryne Peterson lost her bid to cancel Tuesday's recall election.

BUCKEYE LAKE − The Ohio Supreme Court denied Buckeye Lake Mayor Jeryne Peterson’s request to cancel a recall election, scheduled for Tuesday.

Peterson argued that recall organizers filed their petition after the deadline and that the village clerk did not certify the petition signatures were valid.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, but early voting has already begun and ends Friday.

kmallett@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4539

Twitter: @kmallett1958

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Ohio Supreme Court denies mayor's request to cancel recall election