Ohio Supreme Court investigating complaint of misconduct against Greene County judge

Bonnie Meibers, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·3 min read

Apr. 5—A complaint alleging misconduct by Greene County Probate Judge Thomas O'Diam was filed last week with the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct of the Ohio Supreme Court.

The complaint alleges misconduct by O'Diam in relation to a 2019 incident where he spoke harshly to someone in his courtroom who had attended a Greene County Commission meeting in 2019 and said he thought O'Diam "should recuse himself from cases in which 'family members' represent parties."

The complaint says O'Diam's conduct violated the judicial code that states "a judge shall be patient, dignified and courteous to litigants, jurors, witnesses, lawyers ... and others with whom the judge deals with in an official capacity."

The complaint was filed by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel on March 29. The office received a grievance, and after reviewing it, determined there was credible evidence of possible misconduct that should be considered by the board, said Richard Dove, director of the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct. The initial grievance is not a public record.

The board asked O'Diam to respond by April 19 and a hearing will be scheduled after he responds.

Calls were placed to Thomas O'Diam's attorney, Joe Borchelt. Thomas O'Diam declined to comment on the complaint.

Grant David Buccalo, whose mother's estate was being handled by O'Diam & Estess Law Group Inc., which is the law firm where O'Diam's daughter Brittany O'Diam practices, made comments to Greene County commissioners in May 2019 that Buccalo didn't think the probate judge's daughter should be allowed to practice in front of him.

Brittany O'Diam has represented clients in her father's court on 45 occasions over the past seven years without Thomas O'Diam recusing himself. In all of those cases, Brittany O'Diam has filed a waiver of disqualification, a form which all parties sign acknowledging the judge's potential conflict of interest and agreeing to proceed.

Buccalo told commissioners: "Justice depends on the appearance as well as the reality of fairness in all things. Otherwise, it erodes public confidence in the legal system." He went on to tell county commissioners people need to feel that they "got a fair shake" when they leave the courtroom, and that it "wasn't rigged." Buccalo did not specifically mention his mother's estate case or express concern about his own involvement with O'Diam. Buccalo told commissioners he planned to file a grievance with O'Diam, court documents state.

According to the complaint, after learning about those statements to the county commissioners, O'Diam set a status conference for Buccalo's estate case. At this status conference, O'Diam played the recording of Buccalo's comments at the county commission meeting and questioned Buccalo for almost an hour, court documents say. Thomas O'Diam then let Brittany O'Diam question Buccalo, too.

Thomas O'Diam told Buccalo he took the comments to county commissioners personally and also accused Buccalo of proceeding to "trash" him, according to court documents. Buccalo, who is diabetic, asked for water and they would not give him any. Buccalo cried on the stand while being questioned, according to the complaint.

"It was not a good time," he told the Dayton Daily News.

Buccalo said he's glad the court is taking a look at this case. He said he did not file the grievance.

"I hope justice takes place," Buccalo said.

O'Diam has been the county probate judge since 2013. Before that, O'Diam was a probate attorney for 28 years.

Recommended Stories

  • ISM survey: U.S. services surge to record high in March

    The U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as the easing of coronavirus restrictions released pent-up consumer demand. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday that its nonmanufacturing index rose to an all-time high 63.7 last month from 55.3 in February. Anything above 50 signals growth, and the services sector is on a 10-month winning streak since rebounding from the economic impact of the pandemic last spring.

  • Some businesses want masks on, even as states drop mandates

    Although Texas no longer requires people to wear masks to protect against COVID-19, customers do need them to enter De J. Lozada’s store. Lozada is also concerned about her 85-year-old father, who will return to his part-time job in the store this month. Eighteen states currently have no mask requirements, including some that have never made face coverings mandatory.

  • Carrie Underwood raises over $101,000 for charity in Nashville Easter concert

    Carrie Underwood raised over $101,000 for a children's charity on her livestream concert, plus more ways stars are spending Easter this year.

  • AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration

    More Americans disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden is handling waves of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, and approval of his efforts on larger immigration policy falls short of other top issues — suggesting it could be a weak point for the new administration. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also shows that solving the problem of young people at the border is among Americans' highest immigration priorities: 59% say providing safe treatment of unaccompanied children when they are apprehended should be a high priority, and 65% say the same about reuniting families separated at the border. Former President Donald Trump built his presidency around hard-line policies that expanded and fortified border walls, made it tougher for people fleeing drug violence and other desperate circumstances in Mexico and Central America to seek U.S. asylum and separated immigrant families.

  • Google Stock Rises As Supreme Court Rules Against Oracle In Android Software Dispute

    Google stock climbed into a buy zone as the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in the tech company's favor in a copyright dispute with Oracle involving Android mobile phone software.

  • I Polled 11 People for Their Favorite Eye Shadow Brands—These Are the Results

    Keep these on your radar.

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn called Joe Manchin's push for bipartisanship over passage of voting rights legislation 'insulting'

    Manchin is the only Democratic senator who has not signed on as a cosponsor to S. 1 and opposes changing filibuster rules to aid the bill's passage.

  • Rome’s Haunted Easter Weekend Reminds Us the Pandemic Isn’t Over Yet

    FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty ImagesROME—The sound of the Sister Maria Calvini’s worn-out shoes echoing off the cobblestones as she scurries across an empty St. Peter’s Square would normally mean it is the middle of summer when the city is shut down because everyone is on vacation. But it was Easter Sunday, and Sister Calvini was walking across a square that would normally pack a crowd of 150,000. Instead, for a second year in a row, the eternal city was again hauntingly quiet, locked down on what has historically been the busiest weekend of the year. “I can’t believe we are still here, still like this,” Sister Calvini said. “It is hard to keep the faith that things will ever get better, but we must. What else do we have?”What makes the second locked down Easter so much worse than the first is that a year ago, everyone collectively believed things would get better.They haven’t.In Coronavirus Lockdown, the Living Are Trapped With the DeadItaly has been buffeted by a third deadly wave of the pandemic, and a third stifling lockdown. The outlook is grim, with seemingly no end in sight thanks to a botched vaccine rollout that has left less than 25 percent of those over 80 vaccinated some three months into the campaign. Daily cases are still topping 20,000 or more and daily deaths seem stuck at around 500. “It’s like an earthquake happening every single day,” 75-year-old Giacomo Verdi, who was out walking his visibly exhausted terrier on Easter Sunday morning, said. “The infections are bad, people are sick, but these daily death tolls are what really hurt the most. Everyone I know has lost someone.”In fact, 111,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Italy since the pandemic began, that’s a per capita death toll higher than the United States or even Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. But it isn’t just the people dying of COVID that made this second solitary Easter so poignant; it is that the very spirit of this country is withering away. The easy going attitude of the Romans is missing now. Mandatory masks only show half the story—the furrowed brows tell the true tale.Italy has been under varying degrees of a strict lockdown for months now and will stay semi-confined until at least after May 1, according to a new decree by Prime Minister Mario Draghi who at first people thought might optimistically focus on reopening the economy, only to find that his restrictions seem even harsher than those of his predecessor, Giuseppe Conte.People are fed up and businesses are dying.Italy’s tourism sector has suffered the worst hit, with one out of two souvenir shops expected to never open again according to the latest data from the Tourism Ministry—that’s assuming this nightmare ends and tourists come back. Museums filled with some of the world’s most historic art and artifacts remain shuttered, such treasures simply locked away when a dose of culture seems more important than ever. You cannot visit the Roman colosseum or the open expanse of the Roman Forum, and no one knows when anyone might be able to. Police shoo away anyone who lingers in front of the Trevi Fountain or dares sit on a bench in Piazza Navona. Forget about the Spanish Steps; there hasn‘t been the sort of free-for-all spirit there for more than a year. The city isn’t even dressing them with the traditional fuchsia azaleas for a second year in a row. Why bother? No one is allowed to enjoy them.Restaurants are also suffering because dine-in service has been prohibited for months. Spring used to mean that restaurants suddenly started serving meals outside and the aperitivo bars literally poured out onto the cobblestone streets. Restaurants across the country have not been allowed to offer evening dine-in service since last summer, and only sporadically are allowed to open for lunch. And since take-out has never been an acceptable norm for Italian restaurants, few Italian restaurants have found their way offering take-out fare even though it is allowed. The owner of the Bucatino restaurant in the foodie district of Testaccio told The Daily Beast that almost no one orders take-out pasta and he doesn’t even recommend it. “It is meant to be eaten hot at the table, not from a box,” he says. “Meat dishes are fine, but pasta? You have to be kidding.”Still, the Roman spring is undeniable and with it, the spirit of the Romans may just rise again. The Jasmine and Wisteria flowers have magically appeared from dead branches, filling the springtime air with a sickening sweet scent as parks and balconies sprout to life. During the first lockdown in March 2020, people cocooned and kept to themselves. This time, many are finding innovative ways to keep up social contacts as a means of survival.Gyms are closed but outdoor sport is allowed, meaning the city bike trail is increasingly filled with people who have discovered the pleasure—or escape—of working out. Many have also realized that it is remarkably easy to have a prohibited aperitivo with a clandestine Spritz in a water bottle on a faux walk, desperate as that sounds, though it will never replace a table in a cobblestone piazza.Perhaps the worst of this second locked down Easter is that a year ago, Italy was the canary in the coal mine, leading the way as the pandemic gripped the West with reports out of this country offering a glimpse of what was soon to grip the entire world. This time, Italy—and much of Europe—remains behind, having lost pace with the U.S. and U.K. on vaccines, and somehow swallowed up by variants. The seasons may have changed once again, but this time Italy is lost in the coal mine, hoping to find a way out of the darkness.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man found dead in Midlands woods after armed standoff with deputies, sheriff says

    No deputies fired their weapons, according to the sheriff.

  • Fire destroys Leicester home

    A fire tore through a home in Leicester.

  • Tigray crisis: The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopians in conflict

    The Canadian popstar says his "heart breaks for innocent civilians being senselessly murdered".

  • J.Lo's exes Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony open up about her in candid interview

    The actor and singer shared what Lopez is really like behind the scenes.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics

    The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NASA reveals more hidden Easter eggs aboard Mars rover

    On Easter Sunday, NASA announced two more Easter eggs hidden onboard everyone's favorite rover.

  • U.S. Supreme Court brings end to Trump Twitter fight

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to a legal fight over former President Donald Trump's effort to block critics from following his now-frozen Twitter account, deciding the dispute was moot and throwing out a lower court's decision that found he had violated constitutional free speech rights. None of the justices on the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, dissented from Monday's action. Thomas said social media companies, which under U.S. law have leeway as private entities to moderate user content as they see fit, might have to be treated more like businesses that are subject to public accommodation laws, which require all customers to be treated equally.

  • U.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of population

    How long will it take for the United States to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 75 percent of its population? Based on the current pace, about another three months, according to one projection. As of Monday, Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker showed that with over 3 million doses being administered in the U.S. on average each day, at this rate, it should take three more months to cover 75 percent of the population. That will be a key milestone considering Dr. Anthony Fauci has said achieving herd immunity should require vaccinating somewhere between 70 and 85 percent of the population, Bloomberg notes. This puts the U.S. ahead of other major countries, according to this tracker, which estimates the United Kingdom would have vaccinated 75 percent of its population in five months based on the current pace. Israel, which according to The New York Times has been vaccinating its population faster than other countries, in this tracker is shown as reaching the 75 percent milestone in six months on its current pace. Globally, the tracker shows 75 percent of the world population being vaccinated in 21 months, though Bloomberg notes that the pace this is based on "is steadily increasing." Vaccine Tracker Update-April 5 Time to 75% vaccination at current rate USA 3 monthsChile 4 monthsUK 5 monthsCanada 10 monthsBrazil 10 monthsEU 1 yr China 1.1 yrsWorld 1.8 yrsRussia 1.9 yrsS Africa >10 yrshttps://t.co/5eQekKNryc @business pic.twitter.com/B0SN2FpLsU — John Fraher (@johnfraher) April 5, 2021 The United Arab Emirates, Malta, and Bermuda are also on pace to get to 75 percent in three months, while Seychelles is on pace to get there in two months, and Gibraltar is just one week away. Of course, vaccinating this percentage of the U.S. population in three months is also dependent on Americans continuing to take the vaccine and on the U.S. not seeing its vaccine rollout slow as in Israel. The White House hailed the latest data from Bloomberg's vaccine tracker, with White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain tweeting that when President Biden took office in January, "the global comparison did not look like this." The White House has eyed a goal of getting the United States "closer to normal" by the Fourth of July. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureWhy would Matt Gaetz resign?The Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • Black Twitter calls out Steve Harvey for non-stop storytelling during Verzuz

    Last night’s Verzuz battle was indeed epic, combining legendary bands The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire with a clearly overjoyed Steve Harvey playing host. Writer Shanelle Genai observed how Blacks on the platform were noticeably tired of his chatter.

  • A new trailer for Disney Plus' 'Loki' shows the God of Mischief paying the price for messing with time

    The new Marvel series on Disney Plus, starring the fan-favorite villain Loki, will release on June 11. It stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

  • Mexico's president now says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine

    Mexico’s president said Monday he won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine because his doctors told him he still has a high level of antibodies from when he was infected in January. “I have sufficient levels of antibodies and right now it isn’t indispensable for me to get vaccinated for now," said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador would have gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week, based on his address in a borough in the city’s center, where he lives in an apartment at the National Palace.