Ohio Supreme Court rejects appeal in rape case

Aug. 31—The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear Justin Furmage's appeal of his rape conviction on Tuesday.

Furmage was convicted in September of 2020 of eight counts of rape and eight counts of gross sexual imposition, first-degree felonies, and eight counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.

He was accused of raping a child multiple times between February 2014 and July 2019.

Judge Thomas Harris sentenced Furmage to 115 years to life in prison, plus 40 years.

Furmage appealed the conviction to the 11th District Court of Appeals, and after that, he filed an appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court.

In the appeal, Furmage's lawyers argued that jurors improperly heard information outside the courtroom, witnesses improperly provided testimony on the authorship of a letter submitted into evidence, that Furmage's attorney had been prevented from presenting a defense and that prosecutors misstated evidence multiple times.

Prosecutors disputed those claims.

Furmage is also serving a 10-year sentence after entering an Alford guilty plea to two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, second-degree felonies.