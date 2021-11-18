Ohio Supreme Court rules crime victim rights trump gun rights in Warren County case

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that a man convicted of domestic violence shouldn't get his guns back and his ex-wife could invoke Marsy's Law.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday a Warren County judge should not have restored the gun rights of a man convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence and the man's ex-wife could use Marsy's Law to block the judge's ruling.

Marsy's Law is a constitutional amendment that provides for crime victims' rights approved by voters in 2017.

Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Peeler had granted Roy Ewing's request for relief from his federal firearms restriction. Ewing's ex-wife, Jamie Suwalski, unsuccessfully contested Peeler's decision in the 12th District Court of Appeals so she took it to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The high court decided in a 4-3 opinion that under Marsy's Law, Suwalski had a right to seek an order to block Ewing from possessing guns.

In January 2017, Ewing turned over 13 guns to the Clearcreek Township Police when he was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.Because Ewing was convicted of domestic violence and violating a protective order, both misdemeanors stemming from assaulting Suwalski, he was prohibited under federal law of owning, possessing or transporting firearms.

But the federal law allows for four circumstances where the restrictions don't apply, including if someone has been pardoned or had their civil rights restored under state law.

The supreme court's majority opinion, written by Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, said Ewing never lost his civil rights under state law.

The opinion cited two rights under Marsy's Law that could be used by Suwalski – the right to be treated with fairness and respect for the victim's safety, dignity and privacy and the right to reasonable protection from the accused. Marsy's Law allows crime victims to seek relief from a court of appeals.

Suwalski drew support from the Domestic Violence Legal Empowerment and Appeals Project, Ohio Domestic Violence Network, and the Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center.

