Ohio Supreme Court rules judicial error did not affect outcome of murder trial

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that Khairi Bond, shown here during his March 2019 murder trial, was not deprived of his constitutional right to a public trial.

A 27-year-old city man convicted of murder in 2019 may not get a new trial after all.

Khairi Bond was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him of murder with a gun specification for the May 3, 2018, shooting death of Nolan Lovett.

The shooting happened in front of 737 Bowman St. When police arrived, they found Lovett, 32, lying outside with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Ohio's Fifth District Court of Appeals previously ruled that Brent Robinson, Richland County common pleas judge, deprived Bond of his constitutional right to a public trial when he partially closed proceedings to the public. The court ordered a new trial.

Appellate court's decision overturned

But the Ohio Supreme Court overruled the appellate court on that issue.

"Bond has the burden to show, within the plain-error framework, that the public trial violation so affected the fairness of the proceedings as to require correction," judges wrote. "Because Bond has not made that showing, we conclude that the public-trial violation in his trial did not rise to the level of a plain error that must be corrected."

Judge Robinson limited the gallery after a near-brawl broke out in the lobby outside the courtroom on the third day of Bond's trial.

A witness had just finished testifying for the state, and Robinson called for the morning break.

About 30 people spilled into the lobby from the courtroom. The witness had to be restrained by several people. Numerous other people were shouting at each other but were quickly separated by law enforcement. A vending machine was broken during the incident.

Judge limited gallery to immediate family members

Jurors were still in the jury room and did not see what happened. When court resumed, Robinson limited the gallery to immediate family members.

Defense counsel did not object to limiting who could watch the trial.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled "the error did not result in a manifest miscarriage of justice, and therefore, reversal is not warranted."

Further, the court remanded the case to the court of appeals for three other remaining assignments of error alleged by Bond's attorney:

"The verdict of the jury finding the defendant guilty of felony murder ... was contrary to the manifest weight of the evidence.

"The trial court improperly allowed irrelevant ... evidence and permitted the state to engage in prosecutorial misconduct by admitting a "gangsta rap" song, in violation of the due process clause of the 5th and 14th amendments.

"Appellant was deprived of his constitutional rights to due process in violation of the 6th and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution as a consequence of ineffective assistance of counsel.

How the appellate court rules on those issues will determine if Bond gets a new trial.

Bond is an inmate at Richland Correctional Institution.

