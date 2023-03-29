Ohio Supreme Court suspends Darke County attorney after felony convictions

A Darke County attorney has been suspended from practicing law after being convicted of two felonies.

Jessica Rae Walker, 46, New Madison, has been ordered by the Ohio Supreme Court to ‘cease and desist’ from practicing law.

>> VIDEO: Body cam footage shows man surrender to police, admit to killing woman in Miami Co.

Prior to her conviction, Walker was a practicing attorney in New Madison and now faces suspension and disbarment by the Ohio Bar Association.

“Upon consideration of the felony conviction pursuant to Gov. Bar R., it was ordered and decreed that the respondent, Jessica R. Walker, Attorney, is suspended from the practice of law for an interim period, effective as of Feb. 27,” The In Re Walker, Supreme Court of Ohio according to our news partners The Daily Advocate.

A Darke County Grand Jury indicted Walker in March 2021 on two counts of felonious assault, one count of vehicular assault, one count of failure to stop, and three counts of disrupting public services.

>> Autopsy: Katelyn Markham’s body likely kept somewhere before being found in Indiana

Special prosecuting attorney Drew Wood was assigned as the attorney for the state, and a visiting judge Stephen Wolaver, a retired judge from Greene County, was assigned to the case.

Walker’s defense team filed a motion in September 2021 to have the three counts of disrupting public services separated into a separate case, in which the judge sided with Walker, according to online court records.

Walker stood trial in January, where she was found guilty of one count of felonious assault and one count of failure to stop. She is currently housed in the Darke County Jail and her sentencing date has been set for May 11.