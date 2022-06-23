Ohio Supreme Court suspends license of lawyer with history of public nudity

The Ohio Supreme Court indefinitely suspended Hamilton lawyer Scott Blauvelt on Thursday.

A Hamilton lawyer repeatedly exposed himself to other drivers on I-275 and I-75. Thursday, the Ohio Supreme Court indefinitely suspended him from practicing law in Ohio.

Scott Blauvelt, a 50-year-old Hamilton resident, received his law license in 1997. He has worked as a prosecutor for Butler County and the city of Hamilton.

Police caught Blauvelt driving while naked five times between 2018 and 2021. He said he has engaged in similar behavior at other times but was not caught by police, according to court documents.

The Ohio Supreme Court previously suspended Blauvelt for two years in June 2020, after he plead guilty to public indecency and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Blauvelt started a two-year program to treat compulsive sexual-behavior disorder in May 2021, according to court records.

“I don’t want to do this [the public indecency] anymore," Blauvelt said at a court hearing. He also testified that he believes the condition will be a problem for the rest of his life.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct said in a report that with treatment Blauvelt may eventually find a way to stop the behavior, but he has not reached that goal yet and "cannot offer any assurance that he will not engage in the same or similar conduct in the future."

