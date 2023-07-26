Ohio Supreme Court upholds Reagan Tokes Act's indefinite prison sentences in 5-2 decision

"Gavel" is a public sculpture by Andrew F. Scott set in a pool outside the Ohio Supreme Court building in downtown Columbus.

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the Reagan Tokes Act — a law named for an Ohio State University student who was brutally murdered — as constitutional.

The law allows Ohio prisons to hold some people longer for bad behavior.

Ohio’s highest court announced its 5-2 decision Wednesday morning, affirming the decision by two appellate courts, that the law does not violate the constitutional rights of inmates.

The Reagan Tokes Act, or Ohio Senate Bill 201, took effect in 2019. Under the law, Ohio judges must give indefinite prison sentences for most first- and second-degree felonies by selecting a minimum sentence length at which it’s presumed the defendant will be released. The maximum time the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction may keep the inmate if they misbehave behind bars is determined with a formula: 150% of the minimum term.

Proponents like the Tokes family say the law is intended to keep dangerous criminals who have not been reformed from being released.

Opponents of the law, including some judges and criminal defense lawyers, previously said SB 201 gives judicial power to the executive branch and violates people’s rights — including their rights to due process and a trial.

What does this mean for Franklin County cases?

Two judges in Franklin County previously ruled in 2021 that the law was unconstitutional and stopped giving out indefinite sentences: Common Pleas Judges Carl Aveni and Christopher Brown.

Both judges told The Dispatch on Wednesday that they plan to abide by the higher court’s decision.

Aveni said judges in lower trial courts like his are “duty-bound to follow the precedent.”

Wednesday morning, Brown sentenced someone for felonious assault and gave out his first Reagan Tokes sentence in more than a year.

“I respect the decision and I intend to follow it,” Brown told The Dispatch.

Brown said he’s not sure how resentencing will work logistically for defendants who were eligible for an indefinite sentence but to whom he did not give one.

He estimates that is about 20 people in his courtroom, and Aveni estimates that is about 40 people in his courtroom.

All those people will stay in prison, Aveni assured. It may be as simple as modifying each sentence by judicial order, he said.

The Ohio Supreme Court's decision

The Ohio Supreme Court made this ruling in regard to two cases it consolidated: State of Ohio v. Christopher P. Hacker out of Logan County and State of Ohio v. Danan Simmons Jr. out of Cuyahoga County.

Hacker and Simmons both were convicted of crimes subject to indefinite sentences under SB 201 and challenged the law as unconstitutional.

Writing for the majority, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Joseph T. Deters said the men raised only hypothetical situations where SB 201 might be applied unfairly — like holding somebody for a minor rule infraction.

Deters left the door open should an inmate in the future raise a claim that the ODRC applied the law unconstitutionally.

Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy and Justices Patrick F. Fischer, R. Patrick DeWine and Melody Stewart joined Deters’ opinion. All are Republicans except Stewart, who is a Democrat.

Justices Jennifer Brunner and Michael P. Donnelly, both Democrats, dissented. Writing for them both, Brunner said the law does not give inmates appropriate means to challenge the prison authority’s accusations they misbehaved. She said ODRC acts as both prosecutor and judge in these situations.

Who was Reagan Tokes?

Tokes was a 21-year-old Ohio State University student who was abducted, raped and murdered in 2017 by a man released from prison a few months prior. Her murderer, Brian Golsby, spent about six years in prison for robbery and attempted rape and during that time received numerous infractions.

Golsby also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor with GPS tracking upon his release. But in Ohio, nobody monitors parolees’ GPS trackers in real time.

Tokes’ parents, Lisa McCrary-Tokes and Toby Tokes, advocated for SB 201 and previously told The Dispatch they stand behind the bill. The law also allows an individual an opportunity to reduce their time in prison by up to 15% by demonstrating they're reformed, McCrary-Tokes said.

SB 201 was only half of the legislation Reagan Tokes’ family had pushed for. The second part addresses ankle monitors and has been introduced multiple times and languished in the Ohio General Assembly.

