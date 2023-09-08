Ohio Supreme Court won't hear appeal in 'Geauga's Child' case

Sep. 8—The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected hearing the appeal of an Ohio woman who dumped the body of her newborn son in the woods after giving birth in 1993 and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years.

A jury convicted Gail Eastwood Ritchey, 51, of murder in early April 2022 in Geauga County. Ritchey's attorney argued at trial the baby was stillborn while a prosecutor said an autopsy showed the child had drawn breaths.

In a case announcement released on Sept. 8, the appeal in the case of the State vs. Ritchey was not accepted for review.

"The Ohio Supreme Court declined to accept jurisdiction today, bringing this case to a conclusion," Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz said. "Our office is pleased that the unanimous decision of the Eleventh District Court of Appeals affirming the jury verdict and rulings made by Judge (David) Ondrey will stand as the final judgment in this matter.

"I commend the members of the Sheriff's Office, both past and present, and the prosecution team for their tireless pursuit of justice."

Ondrey told Ritchey before sentencing that her newborn "didn't deserve what happened to him" and that she "took the easy way out" by putting the boy in a garbage bag and tossing it into a wooded area where his body was mutilated by animals and dragged onto a rural road.

Newspaper carriers found the corpse in March 1993, and county residents paid for the burial of the boy they named "Geauga's Child."

Ritchey was identified as the child's mother after a Geauga County Sheriff's detective submitted DNA to a public genealogical website, created a family tree of 1,400 relatives and finally narrowed the search to Ritchey, who told investigators it was her baby. She was arrested in June 2019.

Defense attorney Steven Bradley said at trial that Ritchey put the newborn in a garbage bag after delivering the child at a home where she worked as a nanny. She put the bag in the trunk of her car. Days later, she drove a group of girls from the church where she was a youth leader to a weekend retreat, snuck away, and left the bag in a wooded area.