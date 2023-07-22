Ohio task forces arrest 9 men for sex-related crimes associated with human trafficking

Nine men were arrested for sex-related crimes during a one-day operation in Ohio to crack down on human trafficking cases.

Law enforcement task forces formed under the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission continued to combat human traffickers and sexual predators with their operations.

“A john buying sex has no idea if the other party is a willing participant, a victim of human trafficking—or one of our task force agents,” Yost said. “Our task forces are enforcing the law and making sure that those seeking to buy sex face swift charges.”

The task forces, comprised of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, worked to arrest those seeking to purchase sex or solicit sex from minors or possessing child pornography and other materials that sexually exploited children.

On July 11, the Summit Regional Human Trafficking Task Force arrested and charged nine men during a one-day operation aimed at buyers of sex.

Roshan Portel, 21, of Akron, and Scott Data, 58, of Norton, were charged with compelling prostitution after arranging to meet a “16-year-old girl” for sex. The “16-year-old girl” was law enforcement agents posing as an underaged minor.

Six others were charged with engaging in prostitution:

Stephen Nagy, 42, of Akron

Robert Cummings, 47, of Cuyahoga Falls

Brian Jambois, 51, of Canal Fulton

Reginald Reid, 64, of Medina

Stephen Moore, 52, of Quaker City

Todd Rohrer, 57, of Canal Fulton

In addition, Kenneth Brooks, 34, of Canton was charged with a parole violation.











