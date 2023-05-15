Ohio teacher arrested on multiple child exploitation charges in Roswell

A multi-year investigation led to an Ohio teacher being arrested on several child exploitation charges.

The investigation began when Roswell detectives joined forces with Ohio authorities to investigate a child exploitation case involving a high school teacher.

According to the Rowell Police Department, Brandon Gordon, 40, of Archbold, Ohio was having years-long illicit conversations with a person he believed to be a teenage girl under the age of 16.

Recently, Roswell police said they were able to identify Gordon and prepare several warrants for his arrest.

Defiance Police Department took Gordon into custody on Friday. He will be transported to Fulton County to face charges of use of computer services to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child to commit illegal acts, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, child molestation, and two counts of sodomy.

According to police, Gordon was an orchestra teacher at Bryan High School in Bryan, Ohio. Due to more evidence being revealed in the case, detectives believe there may be more victims in the Ohio area.

Officials did not say what Gordon’s connection is to Roswell or if he was employed at the Fulton County School District.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact Det. Sroka at 770-640-4386 or via email. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

