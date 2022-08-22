Ohio teachers in largest school district go on strike

Reuters Videos

STORY: Bernadette Vandercammen lives in an art deco mansion in northern Belgium, and keeping up with its energy bills is a challenge even at the best of times.Now, with the energy crisis biting, and millions of Europeans facing soaring prices, it's a bigger struggle.But the 67-year-old now is only paying about half of what she'd pay a regular commercial energy provider - because she belongs to what's called a local energy cooperative. And Belgium has dozens of them.They're citizen-owned initiatives investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency."It's cheap. I looked up an electric bill from three years ago and back then, I was paying 47 euros a month. In the meantime, Ecopower installed a digital consumption monitor, and at the moment, in August 2022, my invoice is just under 35 euros a month."Vandercammen's provider, Ecopower, supplies households at production cost - fixed for the life-span of the energy source - topped up by grid fees and taxes, as well as the cost of running itself.Ecopower says it has seen demand rise so sharply that it has had to stop accepting new members. Spokeswoman Margot Vingerhoedt."As an energy community, we don't want to make profits on our energy supply, so we sell at cost price. That means that you get a fair bill. It will not always be the cheapest, sometimes we are, sometimes we're not. At the current market prices, we definitely are, so you get a fair price."Vingerhoedt says it's an answer to what she calls a "triple crisis:" climate change, geopolitics, and price inflation. Ecopower is now Belgium's biggest energy cooperative, with wind turbines and solar panels supplying 55,000 homes.Other Belgian cooperatives have also seen a huge spike in demand.There are about 40 energy cooperatives supplying power to some 2% of Belgium's households.