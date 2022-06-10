Ohio Teen Beaten To Death Near LeBron James Founded High School

In Akron, Ohio, a 17-year-old was found beaten to death near the basketball courts of the LeBron James-founded I Promise School.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen as Ethan Liming. Liming’s body was found shortly before 11 PM in a parking lot near the school.

According to Akron police, the young victim was with his friends, who pulled into the school’s parking lot. The group allegedly got into a physical altercation with at least three other males on the property playing basketball.

Liming was knocked unconscious, and the group continued to attack the unconscious teenager. The group who was with Liming rushed home and called 911. Akron Police and medics arrived shortly after finding Liming unresponsive with severe injuries.

My friends’ son was murdered Thursday night in Akron. Please share this post so we can find the killers who did this. #ethanliming pic.twitter.com/CHeTEnWhAS — Keith McMillan (@dfwbuck) June 4, 2022

Stephen Mylett, Akron Police Chief, and Mayor Dan Horrigan held a press conference on Wednesday relating to the teenager’s death. Chief Mylett said there had been assumptions that Liming’s death was race-related, but they do not have any information confirming that.

“There were assumptions made that this was a race-related incident,” Mylett said. “There is nothing that we have in our possession right now, any information at all indicating race played a role in this homicide. Nothing. I want to reassure the community, that if we do receive information that race played a role in this, as in any homicide, we will consult with our prosecuting attorneys and add additional charges.”

Authorities explained that they believe Liming was riding around with his friends in a vehicle with one or more reportedly using a SPLATRBALL Water Bead Blaster against random people. Police believe the teens approached the alleged suspects and shot them with the water gun, ultimately leading to Liming’s death. Police also said they had video evidence of the incident but haven’t released any specific details.

The official Twitter account of the LeBron James Foundation released a statement, saying that they are devastated to learn about Liming’s death and reassuring that the school’s campus is safe and secure.

“Our community is everything to us. We were devastated to learn of the overnight incident that saw a life lost near our school. We are grieving with our community over another senseless act of violence,” the statement read. “Our @IPROMISESchool campus is safe and secure as we continue to do everything we can to support our students, families, and the entire Akron community.”

(1/2) Our community is everything to us. We were devastated to learn of the overnight incident that saw a life lost near our school. We are grieving with our community over another senseless act of violence. — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) June 3, 2022

(2/2) Our @IPROMISESchool campus is safe and secure as we continue to do everything we can to support our students, families, and the entire Akron community. 💚 — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) June 3, 2022

James, the founder of I Promise school, also released a statement on his Twitter account on behalf of Liming’s death, sending his condolences to Liming’s family.

“Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one,” James said. “My the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community!”

Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!! My the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community! 💚👑 https://t.co/bpq5qsoNfO — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2022

Cyndi Liming, the step-mother of Ethan, asked for help on Twitter to find the people responsible for Ethan’s death.

There is at least one person besides Ethan’s killers who holds the key to ending this part of our nightmare. These posts are for you. Do the right thing. You have nothing to lose. Call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; Callers can remain anonymous. MAKE THIS VIRAL pic.twitter.com/FZqKxZTvKt — Cyndi Liming (@CyndiLiming) June 7, 2022

If you didn’t know, my step son Ethan was brutally beaten to death at the I Promise School in Akron on June 2. Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Please share. pic.twitter.com/4Rk0DF0VdZ — Cyndi Liming (@CyndiLiming) June 4, 2022

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips in the case.