An Ohio teen faces multiple charges after police arrested him for carrying an AK-47 throughout a Times Square subway station

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
A lone man stands in front of an empty subway station in the Times Square area of Manhattan. There is an ad behind him promoting "Times Square Retail Opportunity Located Above the Busiest Subway Station." Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

  • An Ohio teen was arrested at a New York City subway station for carrying a firearm.

  • Saadiq Teague was taken into custody on Friday for carrying an AK-47 and other items in his bag.

  • Teague, 18, faces multiple charges and the incident is under investigation.

Police in New York City arrested an 18-year-old for carrying an AK-47 that was sticking out of his bag at the Times Square Subway station.

Saadiq Teague of Canal Winchester, Ohio was arrested "without incident" on Friday afternoon after police saw the teen with what appeared to be "an assault weapon in plain view," an NYPD spokesperson told Insider.

The weapon was unloaded when he was spotted by officers, police told NBC New York.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, police also found a gas mask and loaded magazine clip in Tague's bag, and in his hotel room, they found a bong and marijuana. Police are investigating if the mask is connected to their drug findings, NBC New York reported.

Teague was charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of an ammo clip, criminal possession of an assault rifle, as well as two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, an NYPD spokesperson told Insider in a statement.

"This story could've had a tragically different ending, but thanks to these diligent cops it ends with the suspect in handcuffs," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Friday.

According to CBS New York, the teen told authorities he legally owned the firearm in Ohio and thought he could carry it in the city.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the teen's father, Andrew Teague, was fatally shot following a police pursuit in Columbus, Ohio last month.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Andrew Teague, who was wanted for a felonious assault, tried to escape from police on the Interstate 270 highway in Ohio on March 5.

According to the report, the chase resulted in Teague crashing with two other cars and exiting his vehicle. A shootout with law enforcement ensued and resulted in Teague's death. was killed, the report said.

Read the original article on Insider

