Ohio Teen Found Guilty Of Recklessly Driving, Murdering Her Boyfriend And His Friend: ‘She Had A Mission’ | Pixabay

Mackenzie Shirilla, a 19-year-old Ohio teen, has been convicted of recklessly driving and murdering her 20-year-old boyfriend Dominic Russo, along with his friend Davion Flanagan in July 2022. According to Cleveland.com, Shirilla is found guilty of driving 100 mph and crashing her car into a brick wall as she was driving with Russo and Flanagan.

“She had a mission, and she executed it with precision,” Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo told the court. “The decision was death.”

Shirilla was found guilty of four counts of felonious assault, as well as two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, WKYC reported. The teen could face life in prison.

According to the judge, Shirilla’s Toyota Camry went 100 mph and jumped a curb before crashing into a brick warehouse.

“She morphs from a responsible driver to literal hell on wheels as she makes her way down the street,” the judge said according to the New York Post. “Mackenzie alone made the decision to drive the car, to drive an obscure route, a route she visited a few days before, and a route not routinely taken by her.”

The crash, according to the court, happened at 6:15 a.m. while Russo was sitting in the passenger seat and Flanagan in the back. Both teens died at the scene while Shirilla was found unconscious. Doctors said the 19-year-old showed “grief, guilt and shame” when she woke up.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim Troup said Shirilla aimed to murder Russo because their relationship was falling apart.

“Davion was just cargo,” Troup said according to Cleveland.com. “Whatever she had in for Dominic, [Flanagan] was just along with his friend and got sucked into a toxic relationship and just got in the wrong seat that night.”

A few weeks before the crash, Shirilla made threats in a video, saying she plans to key Russo’s car, prosecutors said.

After hearing the verdict on Monday, Flanagan’s mother, Jaime, expressed relief, but remains heartbroken over the loss of her loved one.

“We are just thankful that we feel justice was served today,” Jaime told WKYC. “There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss our son and justice was served for him today. But honestly there’s no winners here. There’s no winners here today.”