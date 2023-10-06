Ohio teen wanted in connection to at least three shootings surrenders

An Ohio teen wanted in connection to at least three shootings has surrendered to police.

U.S. Marshals and Cleveland police took Antonio Baker, 17, into custody after he is accused in at least three shootings, including one murder, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

On Thursday, Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O’Malley called Antonio Baker, 17, a danger to the public, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

“Antonio [Baker] is a danger to the public,” he said during a press conference.

O’Malley said Baker was one of three people wanted in connection to a homicide last month.

U.S. Marshals took a second suspect suspect, Bryce Tanksley, 18, into custody on Thursday.

The third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to O’Malley.