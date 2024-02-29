Ohio tornado hits Air Force museum hanger, damages planes at Wright-Patterson in Dayton

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base sustained a direct hit -- by a tornado -- during strong storms on Wednesday.

The EF1 tornado, with maximum wind speed of 100 mph, is believed to have first developed in Montgomery County, near the dwellings located just south of the base, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It was on the ground for 2.4 miles, with a maximum path width of 200 yards, causing minor tree damage across Airway Road into portions of the base.

More notable damage was observed into Greene County, specifically at a base where a hanger had sheet metal ripped off. Some planes that were in the process of being restored also took damage due to flying debris.

Tornado hits Wright-Patterson Air Force Base museum

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Restoration Hangar 4 and several other buildings on Area B of the base sustained damage, according to a statement from the 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs. The 88th Civil Engineer Group, first responders and base safety personnel are assessing damage throughout the base.

"Our initial focus right now is on safety and damage assessment,” Col. Travis Pond, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, said in the statement. “I can’t speak highly enough about our security forces, fire department and civil engineer airmen for their quick response and hard work to assess damage and determine a path forward for restoring operations as quickly as possible.”

More damage reported as tornado heads east, past air force base

In other damage, weather service surveyors observed bent guard rails and several snapped hardwood trees along Loop Road. A few of the dwellings on the eastern side of the base had shingles ripped off.

Based on the damage, the weather service said the tornado weakened as it traveled eastward from that point, with mainly tree damage observed. The last bit of tree damage was found near University Blvd., just west of Wright State University's Student Union.

Where is Wright-Patterson Air Force Base?

The base is six miles northeast of Dayton, and is home to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The museum's address is 1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433, and can be entered from Springfield Street at historic Wright Field (Gate 28B).

