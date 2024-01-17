Ohio Township Day celebrates 25 years

On Feb. 1, Guernsey County townships will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Ohio Township Day. House Bill 652, enacted in 1998, designated the first of February as Ohio Township Day and was the first year in which it was celebrated.

Ohio Township Day will celebrate 25 years on February 1. Guernsey County is home to 19 townships.

This day has been set aside to recognize the hard work and dedication of township trustees and fiscal officers who promote grassroots government. As the first form of government in Ohio, the 1,308 townships across the state serve nearly 35 percent of Ohio’s population. Guernsey County is home to 19 townships.

Road maintenance, fire protection, zoning and land use planning, and parks and recreation provide an example of only a few of a township’s responsibilities, which are governed by the Ohio Revised Code.

More information on Guernsey County townships and officials and contact information can be found at https://guernseycounty.org/township-officials.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Guernsey County townships will observe 25th Ohio Township Day