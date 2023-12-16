Ohio Township man arrested after police said he fled traffic stop, crashed car

Dec. 15—Pittsburgh police arrested an Ohio Township man who they say fled a Downtown traffic stop and crashed on East Street.

Police said they tried to pull over a vehicle that ran a red light while speeding in Downtown around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The driver then went through more red lights before heading north on Interstate 279, police said.

The officer, following at a distance, reported seeing the car crash near the Hazlett Street exit and the man leave the scene.

Police said they took Kenneth McKoy, 39, into custody following a brief pursuit.

While being arrested, McKoy's car caught fire and had to be extinguished by Pittsburgh firefighters. McKoy refused medical treatment at the scene, according to police.

He was taken to Allegheny County Jail and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing police, driving under the influence, reckless driving and possession with intent to deliver, along with a host of traffic violations. He was awaiting arraignment, according to court documents.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .