Ohio train derailment happened moments after crew warned of axle overheating, NTSB says

The crew of a Norfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, became aware of an overheated axle just moments before the wreck and tried to stop the train, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

The board released initial findings from its investigation three weeks after a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed and spilled chemicals into the air, water and soil. Five of the derailed cars contained vinyl chloride, which Norfolk Southern officials discharged through a controlled release to prevent an explosion.

Residents and local leaders are worried about the longtime health consequences of the train crash, fire and spill. But experts and national authorities largely minimized the health concerns, essentially saying the derailment and toxic spill on Feb. 3 isn't a full-scale environmental disaster such as Love Canal or the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

“I can tell you this much: This was 100% preventable," NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said during a news conference Thursday.

Crews clean out and take samples of soil and water from the ditches near the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio.

What the NTSB preliminary report says

As the train traveled through East Palestine on Feb. 3, a hot bearing detector along the railroad issued an alarm instructing the crew to slow down and stop to inspect a hot axle, according to the NTSB report. The train was traveling about 47 mph at the time of the derailment, below the maximum speed of 50 mph.

The report says:

An axle had been heating up as the train went down the tracks.

The warning threshold was not previously met : It was not hot enough to prompt a warning to stop the train for an inspection until just before the derailment.

Crew members tried to slow the train down and automatic brakes kicked in.

Feb 23, 2023; East Palestine, Ohio, USA; Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits with Department of Transportation Investigators at the site of the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Below where he stands is a pile of ash. Mandatory Credit: Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch

Investigators obtained local surveillance footage that showed the bearing on the brink of failure before the derailment.

The report released Thursday is just preliminary. NTSB officials will continue to investigate the incident, with a focus on the wheel bearing, tank car design and accident response, including the venting and burning of vinyl chloride. Investigators will also look into Norfolk Southern's use of defect detectors and how they inspect their trains.

Read the full report here:

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Contributing: Trevor Hughes and Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NTSB says Ohio train derailment happened after axle heat warning