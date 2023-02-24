After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks

8
FARNOUSH AMIRI and MATTHEW DALY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday directed federal agencies to go door-to-door in East Palestine, Ohio, to check on families affected by the toxic train derailment that has morphed into a heated political controversy.

Under Biden's order, teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit homes in East Palestine to ask how residents are doing, see what they need and connect them with appropriate resources. The “walk teams” are modeled on similar teams following hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Biden did not specify a number of homes to be visited, but directed employees to get to as many as possible by Monday. The president said that at present he has no plans to personally visit.

His order came as House Republicans opened an investigation into the Feb. 3 derailment, blaming Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for what they contend was a delayed response to the fiery wreck.

Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, became the latest lawmaker to jump into what has become a political proxy war as each party lays into the other after the derailment and chemical leak that led to evacuation of the small Ohio community.

“Despite the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) responsibility to ensure safe and reliable transport in the United States, you ignored the catastrophe for over a week,” the Kentucky Republican said in a letter to Buttigieg. “The American people deserve answers as to what caused the derailment, and DOT needs to provide an explanation for its leadership’s apathy in the face of this emergency.”

A preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board stated that the crew operating the Norfolk Southern freight train didn’t get much warning before dozens of cars went off the tracks and there is no indication that crew members did anything wrong.

Republicans are framing the incident as a moral failing at the hands of the Biden administration, while Democrats are pointing to rollbacks former President Donald Trump made during his term that weakened rail and environmental regulations.

The Oversight letter requests documents and communications concerning when DOT leaders learned of the derailment and whether they received any guidance about what the public response should be, as well any recent changes to agency train maintenance and procedures.

A day earlier, Buttigieg made his first visit to the crash site and hit back at Trump, who had visited the day before and criticized the federal response.

Buttigieg told reporters that if the former president — and current Republican presidential candidate — felt strongly about increased rail safety efforts, “one thing he could do is express support for reversing the deregulation that happened on his watch.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre excoriated “political stunts that we’re seeing from the other side."

Norfolk Southern said the NTSB report showed the train's heat detectors worked as intended and the crew operated “within the company’s rules.” Nevertheless, the company said it would “need to learn as much as we can from this event” and “develop practices and invest in technologies that could help prevent an incident like this in the future.”

The freight cars that derailed on the East Palestine outskirts, near the Pennsylvania state line, included 11 carrying hazardous materials. Residents evacuated as fears grew about a potential explosion of smoldering wreckage.

Officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast released and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke into the sky. That left people questioning potential health effects, though authorities maintained they were doing their best to protect people.

“This incident is an environmental and public health emergency that now threatens Americans across state lines,” Comer and nearly two dozen Republicans said in their letter to Buttigieg.

__

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Buttigieg inspects Ohio disaster site as NTSB report points to excessive train-wheel bearing temperature before derailment

    Norfolk Southern train's bearing-temperature detector recorded a higher-than-acceptable temperature of 253º Fahrenheit before the crash, says National Transportation Safety Board.

  • Snow way! Columbus likely to have its first February on record with no measurable snowfall

    Unless it snows before next Wednesday, the National Weather Service will not have recorded any measurable snowfall this February

  • UNC Board now prohibits asking potential students and employees about personal beliefs

    The board’s vote, with no discussion, comes after NC State just removed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion question from an admissions application.

  • Biden Administration Paying Americans Thousands of Dollars to Embrace EV's and Solar Homes

    On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car. The law also provides $9 billion in rebates to help people electrify their home appliances and make their houses more energy-efficient. It’s also allowing Americans to claim a tax credit for inst

  • Old photos falsely linked to Ethiopia’s Orthodox Church rift

    After violent protests erupted in Ethiopia following a split in the country’s Orthodox Church, images appeared on social media with claims that they show an assortment of weapons found in the house of an Ethiopian Orthodox Church leader. But the claim is false: the photos are old and from unrelated events.The post was published on Facebook on February 7, 2023, and has been shared nearly 60 times. Screenshot showing the false post, taken on February 14, 2023Written in Amharic, the post translates

  • What will happen if medication abortion challenge succeeds?

    Medication abortions in the United States usually involve two different drugs. In the latest effort to limit abortion access, opponents of the procedure are seeking to ban one of those medications. Here’s a look at medications, efforts to curtail them and how clinics are responding.

  • In Kenya, Jill Biden emphasizes: ‘I am a working woman’

    First lady Jill Biden on Friday participated in a women’s empowerment reception during her visit to Kenya, emphasizing her position as a working woman. “When women earn money — nothing better, right? We invest it in our families. And I know that because I am a working woman,” Biden said at the reception at the…

  • Black farmers say NC marijuana bill opens door for corporations but shuts locals out

    Black farmers from Eastern NC say the Senate’s medical marijuana bill has a “narrow entrance” for locals but an open door for large corporations.

  • Hedge Funds Again Shorting Risky Tech After Rally Forced Unwind

    (Bloomberg) -- Professional speculators aren’t convinced that the worst is over for one risky corner of the stock market despite a rousing new-year rally. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketChina Calls for Cease-Fire as War in Ukraine Enters

  • Schumer slams McCarthy over Tucker Carlson's access to Jan. 6 security video

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to give Jan. 6 security footage to Tucker Carlson “poses grave security risks."

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: Governments can “forcibly remove” people living on polluted land or water and require them to live in “smart cities” under a plan from the World Economic Forum and United Nations called Agenda 2030. THE FACTS: The U.N.’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which the World Economic Forum is helping to implement, does not discuss removing people from their homes nor “smart cities.”

  • Marco Rubio: East Palestine train derailment shows danger of putting profits over people

    This is what happens when workers become line items on a spreadsheet and a small town in Ohio becomes nothing more than a dot on a map.

  • Peru Is Running Out of Space to Keep its Jailed Ex-Presidents

    (Bloomberg) -- A Peruvian prison built specifically to host disgraced former presidents will soon run out of space if former leader Alejandro Toledo is extradited from the US as expected. Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Tr

  • Young adult book featuring diversity removed from Sparta middle school library

    The Sparta Board of Education's 5-2 vote moved the 2017 book "The Upside of Unrequited" to the high school library effective Friday.

  • Florida's new education bill would force state colleges to shut down diversity programs and remove some majors entirely

    The bill would gut gender studies majors, remove what it calls "identity politics" from core courses, and forbid funding to some programs.

  • Jerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In downtown Nashville, chef Matt Farley is serving up trouble for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeAcme Feed and Seed, the restaurant and honky tonk he mana

  • Letters to the Editor: Using animals for food is draining California's water supply

    We can fallow entire fields and stop growing almonds in California, or we can reduce animal agriculture to save water.

  • Boeing shares fall after new Dreamliner delivery halt

    (Reuters) -Shares of Boeing Co fell nearly 5% on Friday after the U.S. planemaker temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets over a documentation issue related to a fuselage component. Boeing, after reviewing certification records, on Thursday said it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August. Boeing shares closed down 4.79% to $198.15.

  • Occupiers impose three-day curfew in Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast General Staff

    The Russians have imposed a round-the-clock curfew from 23 to 25 February, likely due to transferring military equipment from Crimea. Meanwhile, Russian military forces are being quartered in Nova Kakhovka.

  • McCarthy’s Jan. 6 Video Transfer to Fox News Could Imperil Security, Democrat Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The access House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is giving Tucker Carlson to US Capitol security video surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection will not enable Republicans to “unwind the truth” of that day’s violence, a senior congressional Democrat said.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer