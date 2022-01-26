Ohio troopers seize $155,000 worth of cocaine after stopping Chicago man in Madison County

Eric Lagatta, The Columbus Dispatch
·1 min read
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $155,000 and arrested a Chicago man after a traffic stop in Madison County.
A Chicago man is facing a felony drug charge after Ohio troopers reported seizing 11 pounds of cocaine with an approximate street value of $155,000 during a Friday traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Madison County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the Friday arrest and drug seizure on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers stopped a 2003 Nissan Frontier with an Illinois license plate at 11:22 a.m. on Friday on I-70 because the driver of the SUV had been observed making a marked lanes violation, the highway patrol said.

During the traffic stop, troopers said they observed "criminal indicators," and a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, giving troopers probable cause to search it, the patrol said in a release.

During the search, troopers reported discovering an aftermarket hidden compartment in the back wall of the SUV that contained what appeared to be cocaine.

The suspect, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Leon Rivera, of Chicago, was arrested and booked at the Tri-County Regional Jail in Mechanicsburg. Rivera has been charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and having a hidden vehicle compartment, a fourth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 12-and-half years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

Eric Lagatta is a reporter at the Columbus Dispatch covering public safety, breaking news and social justice issues. Reach him at elagatta@dispatch.com. Follow him on Twitter @EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio troopers seize $155,000 worth of cocaine in Madison County

