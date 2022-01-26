Ohio troopers seize $155,000 worth of cocaine after stopping Chicago man in Madison County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $155,000 and arrested a Chicago man after a traffic stop in Madison County.

A Chicago man is facing a felony drug charge after Ohio troopers reported seizing 11 pounds of cocaine with an approximate street value of $155,000 during a Friday traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Madison County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the Friday arrest and drug seizure on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers stopped a 2003 Nissan Frontier with an Illinois license plate at 11:22 a.m. on Friday on I-70 because the driver of the SUV had been observed making a marked lanes violation, the highway patrol said.

During the traffic stop, troopers said they observed "criminal indicators," and a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, giving troopers probable cause to search it, the patrol said in a release.

During the search, troopers reported discovering an aftermarket hidden compartment in the back wall of the SUV that contained what appeared to be cocaine.

The suspect, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Leon Rivera, of Chicago, was arrested and booked at the Tri-County Regional Jail in Mechanicsburg. Rivera has been charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and having a hidden vehicle compartment, a fourth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 12-and-half years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

